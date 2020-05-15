Kelly Ripa Posts Emotional Tribute To Son Michael For His College Graduation

The young man will matriculate virtually as a member of the Class of 2020.

Kelly Ripa posted an emotional tribute to her oldest son, Michael Consuelos, as the young man completed his degree at New York University and joined millions of other graduates whose ceremonies did not go as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a photo that appeared to have been taken during Michael’s 2016 high school graduation from Ethical Culture Fieldstone School in New York City, Kelly noted that four years had passed quickly and that her son was now a virtual graduate.

Michael studied film at the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU and was also a four-year member of the cross-country and track & field teams. He was also first-team All-Ivy as a senior, according to his profile page on the school’s website.

The image showed the men of the Consuelos family, including husband Mark, son Joaquin wearing his brother’s graduation cap, Michael, and Mark’s father Saul. The group had their backs to the camera but the affection between them could clearly be seen in their body language. Mark and Joaquin are standing close to one another while Michael has his arm wrapped protectively around his grandfather.

Kelly has been self-quarantining with her husband, sons, and daughter Lola in their New York City home. Kelly’s three children have been completing their school year virtually. Lola finished up her freshman year at New York University while Joaquin wrapped his junior year of study.

Since quarantining at home with his family, Michael has worked as a producer on his mother’s morning series, Live with Kelly and Ryan, which she co-hosts with Ryan Seacrest. According to Page Six, he is not receiving a salary for his work on the series, but he is getting valuable training in the field.

Kelly stated on the May 6 episode of Live that Michael had been producing her end of the work on the series and joked that he had scored a job before he graduated.

Fans of the family sent their own messages of congratulations in the comments section of the share.

“You buried the lead…he graduated in 4 years! That’s quite an accomplishment! Good kid…good parenting! Congrats Kelly and Mark! Love watching your kids grow up. Thx for sharing,” remarked one follower.

“Felicidades Michael!! The world is lucky to have you,” said family friend Elsa Marie Collins.

“Wow, I can’t believe how fast you have grown into a wonderful young man! Have watched your Mom from day 1 of All My Children, seems unreal! Congratulations! No doubt you will go far!” said a third fan.