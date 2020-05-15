LSU’s Connor Culp Joining Nebraska As A Grad Transfer

The Nebraska football team has a new player who will be competing for the starting kicker position this fall. Connor Culp is reportedly transferring from LSU and will be immediately eligible because he qualifies as a graduate transfer. Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald reported the news on Friday morning, as the Huskers continue to remake what was one of the worst special teams units in college football in 2019.

Culp was the starting kicker for the Tigers as a redshirt freshman but lost the job the following season. LSU used eventual second-team All-American kicker Cole Tracy and true freshman Cade York in 2018 and 2019 as its starters so Culp spent the last two seasons as the backup. In his only campaign as the starter, he hit 11 of 16 field-goal attempts and 20 of 23 extra points. His longest kick of the season was a 47-yard field goal. Interestingly, Culp was more accurate on field goals of 30 or more yards – nine of 12 made – than he was from a shorter distance as he made just two of four attempts from less than 30 yards out.

Nebraska’s latest addition adds to a pretty full kickers’ room. Culp joins Chase Contreraz, Tyler Crawford, and Gabe Heins; three placekickers already on the Huskers roster. Contreraz is also a transfer to the Cornhuskers by way of Iowa Western Junior College.

The LSU grad transfer is just the latest piece – that includes changing up the coaching staff alignment – of the puzzle Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is looking at to improve the school’s special teams. NU finished ranked 120th in the country last year in unit efficiency according to ESPN‘s Football Power Index (FPI) ratings. Minnesota and Arizona were the only Power 5 conference schools rated worse.

The special teams units – whether kicking, punting, or returning kicks – has been a thorn in Frost’s side since he arrived in Lincoln. In the coach’s first year at Nebraska, the group ranked 67th in the country in the same FPI ratings. That was a precipitous drop from its number 14 spot in Mike Riley’s final season with the Huskers.

Last year’s ranking is the lowest of any season going back to 2005 when ESPN began tabulating the FPI. Over that period, the Huskers have finished in the Top 15 in the country six times and had the highest-rated special teams unit twice, most recently finishing number one in 2014.

With Culp making the total number of kickers on Nebraska’s roster, four, analysts believe there will be an open competition for the starting slot. That is, of course, if a college football season is played this fall.