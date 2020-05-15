Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years Of Debut Single, ‘Vision Of Love,’ With Sultry Throwback Pics

30 years ago today, Mariah Carey released her debut single, “Vision of Love,” which kickstarted her iconic music career. The “Don’t Forget About Us” songstress took to Instagram to celebrate the song’s anniversary with a number of sultry throwback photos.

During the early days of her career, Carey was known for her signature curly hair. In the first shot, she attached the single artwork which saw her holding a microphone in a short black dress.

In the next slide, she was captured from the back. The singer looked up to her right and showcased her striking side profile. She held onto a microphone with both hands and sported her locks down. For her makeup application, she appeared to have on a coat of red lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

In the third frame, Carey was photographed close up. She titled her neck back and showed off her strong jawline. The entertainer closed her eyes and looked nothing short of incredible.

In the fourth and final pic, she was caught posing with the wind blowing her hair. Carey held onto the microphone in front of her and sported a mouth-open expression. The image looked to be an outtake from the “Vision of Love” artwork shoot.

For her caption, Carey thanked her fans — who she refers to as the “Lambily” — for giving her a lifetime of love and dreams realized.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 108,000 likes and over 4,000 comments, proving to be popular with her 9.4 million followers.

“Happy 30th anniversary to an all time classic hit,” one user wrote.

“Bring the curls back!!!!” another devotee shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“And the world was never the same. The undisputed queen and one of the greatest to have ever done it. We love you, Mimi,” remarked a third fan.

“Greatest voice in the world! Happy anniversary queen!” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carey has achieved a record-breaking 19 No. 1 singles on the U.S. Billboard 200. Currently, she has more chart-topping songs than any other solo artist. According to Billboard, “Vision of Love” was the first to peak at the top spot on August 4, 1990, and spent 22 weeks on the chart.

Carey is no stranger to treating her loyal social media following to throwback photos. In honor of Stevie Wonder’s 70th birthday, she shared a couple of images taken at the Billboard Music Awards in 1998. Carey wowed in a black tank top with a leather skirt while Wonder rocked an all-black ensemble with a multicolored decorative beaded collar.