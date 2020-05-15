Gabriella Abutbol Rocks Barely-There Bikini In Flirty Snaps

Gabriella Abutbol has a spectacular body, and she certainly knows how to rock a bikini. On Friday, the model wowed her fans with an Instagram update that featured her looking smoking hot in a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

Gabriella’s two-piece swimsuit was about as little as it could get. The top featured a low-cut neckline along with a cutout section that exposed plenty of her underboob. In fact, it looked like she might fall out of the number if she made the wrong move. The bottoms were even more revealing, with a low-rise front and thin straps that sat high on her sides, accentuating her hourglass shape.

In the first snap, Gabriella flashed not only her incredible smile, but her fit physique as she struck a flirty pose while facing the camera. Her eyes were closed as she tilted her head to one side and held her fingers up to her cheek. Her other hand rested on her hip as she stood with one hip cocked to the side, showing off her curvy hips, toned thighs, and slender waist. Her back was also arched, giving her fans a nice look at her cleavage — and more notably — her underboob. Part of an owl tattoo was also visible on her side.

Gabriella looked off to the side in the second photo. The picture was similar to the first in that she stood with her hand on her hip as she posed. She held one hand near her chin as she smiled and put her fabulous figure on display.

The model wore her hair in a cute and casual style that featured two messy buns high on both sides of her head with tendrils framing her face. Her makeup appeared to include a coat of mascara, eyeliner, blush on her cheeks and a nude shade on her lips. She accessorized her look with a dainty necklace.

In the post’s caption, she left a playful remark about minding her own business.

Dozens of Gabriella’s admirers flocked to the comments to give the post some love.

“Stunning picture. The one with the smile is always better,” one follower wrote.

“Damn that body is insane,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Over 7 Billion smiles in the whole world and out of all of them you’re the most beautiful and precious,” quipped a third fan.

“Ok so now the 1st pic is literally my all time fav pic of yours ever,” a fourth admirer gushed.