John Stamos, 56, Shares Shocking Senior Throwback Photo With Instagram

John Stamos, 56, shared a shocking senior throwback photo with Instagram to honor the Class of 2020, many of whom have been disappointed by not being able to participate in a formal graduation ceremony with their peers. The Fuller House star posted the pic and some words of encouragement for the students, sharing his own high school story in the caption of the share.

John’s photo, taken 39 years ago in 1981, shows the wannabe actor in a graduation photo from his alma mater, John F. Kennedy High School in La Palma, California. He wore a tan suit jacket and a wide-lapel brown shirt.

In a style reminiscent of the era John’s hair was styled long and in a feathered style, blown away from his handsome face. It is also an orange hue. John alluded to the color in the caption, stating that the use of a popular highlighting product of the era “seeped into my brain.” He sported a golden tan in the photo and his eyes were happy and bright.

The actor asked his followers to share their graduation photos with him and to tag him in the caption of the pics, noting he would share them on social media. He also asked his celebrity pals to participate in the challenge as well.

Fans loved the photo and commented on the throwback look and the actor’s challenge as well.

“You went to high school with my mom! She has this picture in her yearbook!” exclaimed one fan of the actor, who shot to fame right out of high school in the soap opera General Hospital, where he played the character of Blackie Parrish.

“Is it just me or does John Stamos look like Zac Efron there?” queried a second fan, who found some facial similarities between the High School Musical star and the Fuller House actor.

“OMG…Sun-In! I remember really messing up my hair with that once at my Grandma’s. Spending all day in the pool in the Summer. My hair was Urangatan Orange…lol,” said a third follower who also used the highlighting product on that hair around that period of time.

“I soooo would have dated you in high school,” exclaimed a fourth fan.

“I know everybody says this, but in high school, I really was the dorky kid,” John once said of his high school experience in an interview with the magazine Orange Coast in 2014. “I was into magic and theme parks. I was very innocent. When a lot of kids my age were going out drinking on Friday and Saturday nights, I was at Disneyland, going on the rides and listening to the bands.”