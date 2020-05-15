Shanina Shaik Sizzles In A Sheer Sequined Bodysuit In A Double Post Update

Australian model Shanina Shaik wowed her 2.1 million Instagram followers after posting two photos were she sizzled in an outfit originally worn at Cannes.

The prestigious film event, which takes place in the south of France each summer, has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus. As a result, Shaik decided to relive the event by wearing the ensemble, in addition to posting a throwback shot from last year.

The main part of the outfit consisted of a fitted white bodysuit. The garment featured a very low neckline, with a dip so deep that it nearly extended to Shaik’s bellybutton. The bodysuit also sported spaghetti straps to show off as much skin as possible.

The garment chic and luxurious, covered in sequins and jewels that added to the bright and airy color scheme of the shot. In addition, it was cinched at the waist with a matching belt to showcase the model’s hourglass figure.

Shaik the completed the outfit with a sheer robe that continued sequined the jeweled theme of the look. The finishing touch was a large “S” necklace which hung around her neck.

In the first of the two shots, Shaik posed by leaning against a balcony railing in a large foyer, with a wrought iron staircase serving as the background. She leaned slightly to the side to add an air of casualness to the picture, in addition to crossing one leg in front of the other to accentuate her curves.

The second photo showed the dress when it was originally worn at Cannes. The picture is a close up shot of Shaik as she modeled the garment with her hands on her hips. Beside her is fellow model Elsa Hosk.

Fans loved the new post, and within the hour, the upload had already received around 18,000 likes and more than 160 comments.

“Your best look yet. You looked so stunning,” raved one awestruck fan, adding a heart-eye face emoji.

“Cant stop looking at [you,]” gushed a second, emphasizing the comment with three fire emoji.

“Stunning… we’re going to have to make next year count,” added a third, in addition to the sparkle emoji and a read heart.

“QUEEN S,” concluded a fourth, in addition to both the crown and diamond emoji.

This is not the first time that Shaik has modeled clothing from her closet during lockdown. Though this latest update was decidedly glamorous, Shaik has modeled more casual attire in other uploads. For example, she recently floored fans after trying on a neon green bathing suit with revealing side cut-outs, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.