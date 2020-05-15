Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Curvy Figure In A Skimpy Bikini For Bang Energy Video

Bang Energy elite model Yaslen Clemente put her curvaceous body on full display in a brand-new promotional video for the brand shared to her Instagram page on Thursday. In the clip, the blond bombshell rocked a skimpy hot-pink bikini, showing off her figure from all possible angles as she took a barefoot stroll outside. The scantily-clad beauty demonstrated a number of sexy ways in which the caffeine-free drink could be savored, with the footage alternating between sultry close-ups of her sipping from a green can of Sour Heads flavor and long shots that flaunted all of her curves.

The video started off with a shot of a modern tropical setting, one complete with towering buildings, lavish palm trees bordering a park alley, and a patch of green grass that offered Yaslen the perfect opportunity to strut her stuff. The model channeled her inner seductress right from the get-go, putting on a provocative display as she caressed her hips before taking a stringy step towards the camera.

Another shot showed her slowly getting up from a cement bench, where she had been soaking up some sun with the sea at her back, and rocking her hips as she began her sexy walk. In one scene, the fitness model struck a balletic pose, elegantly stretching her body as she leaned on a rope fence and got on her tip toes. The shot portrayed her from the profile, showing her toned pins and slender waistline.

Fans got the chance to admire her pert posterior later on in the clip, when she did a small pirouette for the camera. At one point, she leaned her hip against a palm tree and rested her hand on her thigh as she chucked the drink while looking out into the distance, seemingly admiring the sunny view.

Yaslen, who will be turning 23 years old in a couple of weeks, looked gorgeous in a peephole bandeau bikini that showed off her cleavage. The skimpy top was a ruched style and sported a large, gold, metal ring in the front which offered a peek at her busty assets. The item seemed a tad too small for her, flashing a tantalizing glimpse of underboob and making it seem at times that she was about the spill out of the bottom of her top. Meanwhile, her thong bottoms boasted a revealing high cut that showcased her hips and perky backside. The high waistline rose just below her belly button, accentuating her flat tummy.

The model completed her look with a dainty white cardigan, which she wore open to show off her swimsuit. She accessorized with a chic black mani-pedi and wore a gold choker necklace to match the ring detail on her top. She wore her hair down and parted to the side and rocked a simple, natural-looking glam.

The video didn’t fail to capture fans’ attention, racking up more than 22,800 views and 7,300 likes overnight. In addition, followers left 211 comments under her post.

“So hot,” wrote fellow Bang Energy model Dasha Mart, adding a heart emoji.

“Yes! Lord you’re so unbelievably stunning,” gushed another Instagrammer, leaving a string of flattering emoji.

“You shot me with your body… bang!!” quipped a third fan, ending with a pair of fire emoji and a smirking-face emoji.