Becca Tilley Sizzles In Sexy Animal-Print Swimsuit For Double Photo Update

Becca Tilley sizzled in a sexy swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her killer figure. The sultry new Instagram upload boasted two new photos that showed Becca in a revealing animal-print suit.

The images were added to her feed last night and have been an instant hit with her army of 1 million fans. The first photo in the set captured the former Bachelor star hanging out on a gorgeous day. As her geotag indicated, she was on a beach in the Los Angeles area. In her caption, she credited Lovers and Friends and Revolve for her seriously sexy swimwear.

Becca lounged on a plain blue towel, and at her back was a stretch of glistening sand as far as the eye could see. Becca appeared front and center, gazing into the camera with a slight smile.

Becca opted for an itty-bitty one-piece that boasted a bright orange hue with black and purple animal spots. Its thin straps rested on her shoulders and appeared to tie behind her back, leaving her slender arms on full display. The scooping neckline left her decolletage completely bare and showed off her ample assets. A small string helped hold the two sides together and showed a teasing glimpse of skin between the fabric.

The middle of the suit was tight on her waist, which put her trim midsection on display. The piece also featured high-cut sides that allowed her trim legs to be seen almost entirely.

Her day at the beach called for plenty of accessories, which included silver hoop earrings that popped against her brunette tresses. She also wore a few gold bangles on her wrists and a dainty necklace to match.

The second photo captured Becca in the same skimpy swimsuit, but she snapped a selfie-style photo that gave a different glimpse at her fit figure.

Becca styled her short tresses with a few loose waves, and they spilled over her shoulders. She shielded her face from the sun with a black baseball cap that read “scrubbing in.”

The upload has only been live on her page for a few hours, but fans have given it a ton of praise so far. The post has been double-tapped over 30,000 times, and it also accrued over 146 comments.

“WOW! Yer so pretty and fashionable!!!!” one follower complimented.

“Quarantine has been good to you,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“You look SO great! Love the hair!” a third follower added with a series of red hearts.