Frida Aasen Sizzles In A Flirty White Bikini In Her ‘Little Garden Oasis’

Frida Aasen is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to her followers’ delight.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on Friday to dazzle her fans with two steamy new photos taken as she hung out in her “little garden oasis.” The space exuded serious jungle vibes thanks to several large plants that surrounded the Norwegian beauty as she struck a variety of poses. It was illuminated by the golden light of the sun that peaked through the vibrant green leaves, spilling over Frida’s incredible figure as she stared at the lens with an alluring gaze.

In the first photo of the double-pic update saw the blond beauty standing in profile to the camera, giving it the perfect look at her killer curves. She went full bombshell in a sexy white bikini from Forever Love and Lemons that was adorned with a flirty eyelet lace ruffle. The set included a pair of high-cut and cheeky bottoms that exposed her pert derriere almost in their entirety, but that was just the beginning of the eye-popping showing of skin.

Frida turned to face the camera in the second snap to offer her audience a full-frontal view of her slender, swimsuit-clad physique. Her underwire-style bikini top displayed a teasing glimpse of cleavage thanks to its low neckline, while its thin straps showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Fans were also treated to a peek at her taut tummy and abs, which were further accentuated by the ruffled waistband of her bikini bottoms that sat high up on her hips.

A pair of dainty, dangling earrings and a gold necklace gave Frida’s look the perfect hint of bling, while a touch of makeup defined her striking facial features. The application looked to include a pink lipstick and a dusting of red blush. She also appeared to have added light brown eye shadow and a thick coat of mascara to make her piercing blue eyes pop.

The double Instagram update quickly proved to be a hit with the catwalk queen’s 643,000 followers on the platform. It has amassed more than 20,000 likes after just six hours of going live to her grid, and has drawn dozens of comments and compliments as well.

“Very beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another follower said that Frida was an “angel from heaven.”

“Just absolutely gorgeous,” a third devotee remarked.

“Wow I love this shoot,” quipped a fourth fan.

Fans did not have to scroll far down the model’s feed to get another tantalizing look at her impressive bikini body, as another recent upload saw her rocking a tiny two-piece while sipping on her morning coffee. That post also fared well, earning nearly 45,000 likes and 308 comments to date.