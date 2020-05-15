Billie Eilish Is Teaming Up With Takashi Murakami For A New Uniqlo Collection

Billie Eilish — who’s full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell — decided she wanted to add another talent to her already multi-hyphenated persona. On Thursday, May 14, clothing store Uniqlo dropped the news that the Los Angeles singer would be creating an exclusive collection with Japanese artist and director, Takashi Murakami.

The Japan-based clothing store updated their Instagram accounts with a video announcement. In the video, the camera rotates around an all-white 3D model of what was supposed to be Eilish herself. As an almost sinister, slasher movie sound effect echoed throughout the shots, Instagram users could see a designed sneaker along with a t-shirt. Only a rectangular Murakami-inspired design across the front of the shirt is in color.

“Billish Eilish x Takashi Murakami,” flashed across the screen along with each artists’ respective logos. For the 18-year-old “i love you” singer, the collab was a step that made perfect sense. Eilish was known for her eccentric clothing choices and curated style that served structured chaotic. Her red carpet looks had featuring designer full-face coverings, claw-length nails, and all attire brightly colored to match her sometimes blue, sometimes lime green hair.

Murakami, Founder and President of art production and artist management company Kaikai Kiki Co., was always known for his brightly colored designs and eccentric artistic style as well. The two had been friends since the 58-year-old contacted Eilish in the most millennial way possible: through an Instagram DM.

“My whole team had been trying to get in touch with him forever to try to do something. With me having way too much going on in my phone and on Instagram and in my life, I didn’t notice that he had literally been trying to DM me, over and over again,” she said in her featured article for Garage Magazine.

The two anime-lovers collaborated on the creative direction of the magazine’s cover along with the corresponding editorial spread.

“I think everything about her voice is simply beautiful. She is making that nebulous, wistful feeling of adolescence that I myself once experienced into wonderful works!” Murakami said.

He also directed the Grammy-award winning artist’s 2019 music video “You Should See Me In A Crown” off her double-platinum album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Under the Instagram post, fans were already excited to line up outside of Uniqlo doors without even knowing much about the new project.

WWD reported that the collection will consist of a limited-edition t-shirt collaboration for the clothing store that will be released later this month.