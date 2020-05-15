Natalie Roush Flaunts Curves & Long Legs In Skimpy White Bikini On Instagram

Natalie Roush treated her fans to a sexy new post on her Instagram account on Thursday evening. In a series of photos on her feed, the model sported a barely-there white bikini that did nothing but favors for her curves as she stretched out on the beach. In the caption, Natalie asked fans to guess how tall she was.

The photos showed Natalie standing in the sand in front of a pile of tree branches and bushes. According to the post’s geotag, the shoot took place in Florida. In one shot, Natalie stood at the edge of the water as the waves rolled in around her ankles. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays washed over Natalie’s tan body and bounced off her radiant skin. She looked ready to soak up every drop of sunlight in her swimwear.

Natalie’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with strings that tied on her shoulders and around her back. The plunging neckline did little to contain the model’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. A bit of sideboob was also on show via the low back design.

Natalie’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching V-shaped bottom with ties on the sides. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure.

Natalie accessorized her swimwear with layered silver necklaces. She also looked to be rocking a subtle makeup look, including what appeared to be bronzer, highlighter, thick eyelashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. Natalie wore her long, brown hair styled down in messy waves that were pushed to one side.

In the first photo, Natalie arched her back in a way that showed off her figure. She looked to the side and pursed her lips. The second image was taken from farther away, giving fans a complete view of her body. Natalie pointed her toes in the water, which elongated her pins, and pulled her hair into a ponytail. Finally, in the last photo, she pushed one hip out to the side and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The post garnered more than 42,000 likes and just over 600 comments in under a day as fans showered Natalie with praise in the comments section.

“I think you’re the best,” one fan said.

“The most beautiful model there is,” another user added.

Natalie always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post earlier this week, the model rocked a pair of red bikini bottoms and nothing else as she posed in a pool, which her followers loved.