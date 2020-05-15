MLB Players Reportedly Want To See Owners’ Financials Before Agreeing To Reopening Plan

The Major League Baseball player’s union wants to see the owners’ books before they agree to any deal on opening the 2020 season. To that end, a recent article by the Associated Press reports the union officially requested a slew of financial documents from the owners this week.

The request reportedly has to do with part of the proposed agreement to reopen the league, starting next month. While safety concerns have been raised around the plan, it’s the money players would receive that has raised the most eyebrows. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is one player the AP pointed to as having questions about just how much financial trouble the league is really in.

MLB is asking the player’s union to agree to a 50/50 revenue-sharing deal when baseball starts back up. Bauer and others are citing a pay agreement made earlier this spring that already significantly reduced every player’s salary. Before taking a deeper cut, the union wants to see just how badly the coronavirus outbreak has affected the richest people in the sport.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

While adding the caveat he was being “slightly lighthearted” Bauer reportedly ripped into the entire approach MLB has taken when it came to getting the sport back on track.

“If I’m going to have to trust my salary to Rob Manfred marketing the game to make more money for the game, I am out on that. Let me market the game and we’ll all make more money.”

Earlier in the week, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell voiced his concern over the proposed revenue split.

“I’m not splitting no revenue. I want all mine,” the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner reportedly said Wednesday. “Bro, y’all got to understand, too, because y’all going to be like: ‘Bro, play for the love of the game. Man, what’s wrong with you, bro? Money should not be a thing.’ Bro, I’m risking my life. What do you mean, ‘It should not be a thing?’ It 100% should be a thing.”

MLB’s league offices claim owners will suffer a loss of more than 40 percent revenue if baseball has to play in front of empty stadiums. Most believe that would be the only way to begin the season safely. Some analysts have claimed the sport expects to play the entire season without fans in attendance.

The lack of consensus about how much money players should get is said to be an indicator by some the 2020 season could be lost. Players like Snell said they want their entire salaries. Others are willing to work with MLB to find a compromise but don’t want to go in blind and want to see all the financial documents before agreeing to anything.