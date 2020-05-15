Viviana Castrillon Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit In Barcelona Throwback

Vivi Castrillon was longing for better days in her most recent Instagram share. The sizzling new snap saw the model in a sexy black swimsuit showed off her bombshell body.

The photo captured the model posing on a balcony that overlooked the city. She did not use the geotag feature to share her location but instead explained to fans that the photo was snapped in Barcelona, Spain, when she traveled during her “European Tour.” Vivi looked like she was in her element while she arched her back and looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare. The model rested one hand on her head and placed the other near her side while clad in a sexy black swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The scandalous garment had thin straps that flaunted her arms and shoulders, and its plunging neckline offered a generous glimpse of cleavage. The piece’s armholes also dipped down low and exposed ample sideboob for the camera. The swimwear fit tightly in the middle and drew plenty of attention to her tiny midsection and trim waist. It also boasted a dangerously high-cut design that flashed her pert derriere and sculpted thighs almost entirely.

Vivia was dripping in fun accessories for her Spanish outing. She wore several multi-colored bangles on her wrist, which included one yellow, one blue, and one brown. She also sported a pair of simple diamond earrings to add another element of bling while she shielded herself from the sun with a chic pair of sunglasses. Vivi rocked a black scarf around her neck, which boasted the same color as her swimsuit. The model added one more black accessory with a fan that was embroidered with different colored flowers.

Her ombre-dyed locks spilled behind her back, and she appeared to be wearing a decent amount of glam. Even though her glasses covered most of her face, it looked as though her cheekbones were lined with blush and shimmery highlighter. She also appeared to wear a dark pink hue on her lips.

In the caption of her post, she shared with fans that she adores the city of Barcelona, and many agreed. The hot new update has earned over 6,000 likes and 100-plus comments overnight. Most fans raved over Vivi’s fit figure, while others expressed their love for Barcelona.

“Wow you beautiful i love you sexy,” one follower gushed with a series of red hearts.

“So beautiful princess, queen from the sky and the océan,” a second social media user commented.

“What a beautiful babe,” another added.