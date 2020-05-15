Vanessa Hudgens Slays In A Revealing Top & Bold Accessories

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens delighted her 39 million Instagram followers with a recent update, in which she posed in a revealing top with a furry four-legged friend by her side. Vanessa didn’t include a geotag on the post to indicate where the snap was taken, but she was sitting on an upholstered dark brown seat with not much of her background visible.

Vanessa showed off her toned physique in a revealing top that covered barely more than a bikini would. The top featured bandeau-style cups that stretched across her chest with a large knot in the middle. The garment was crafted from a pale pink fabric that looked stunning against Vanessa’s sun-kissed skin, and also featured thin straps for added support. One strap stretched over Vanessa’s shoulder while the other had fallen down her arm for a seductive look.

She paired the skimpy top with some bottoms that had a similar pastel color palette. Only a hint of her high-waisted bottoms were visible, but they appeared to have a ruffle detail at the waist and vertical stripes in various pastel and neutral tones.

Vanessa added several bold accessories to finish off the look. She held her dog in one arm, on which she had a mass of delicate layered bracelets. She also layered several gold necklaces in various lengths, from one that was just slightly longer than a choker, to one that dipped all the way between her cleavage. She had her long brunette locks pulled back in a low ponytail with several strands escaping to frame her stunning face, and topped off her dark tresses with a straw hat. She also added two pairs of earrings, some minimalist studs and a dangling white pair.

Vanessa appeared to have gone bold in her beauty look as well, accentuating her gorgeous gaze with cat eye liner. She also seemed to have swept a generous amount of blush and highlighter onto her cheeks to sculpt her natural features. She gazed off into the distance for the breathtaking shot, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 589,700 likes within just 16 hours, and also racked up 1,604 comments from her eager fans.

“So cute,” one fan said, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“You are gorgeous,” another follower commented.

“Beautiful perfect goddess in every way possible,” one follower added.

“Omg wow,” a fourth fan said, captivated by Vanessa’s beauty.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Vanessa tantalized her followers with a short video clip in which she rocked colorful leggings and a black-and-yellow sports bra. She had on a similar collection of layered necklaces and flaunted her ample assets for the camera in the brief Boomerang clip.