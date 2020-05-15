Sarah Harris Flaunts Curvaceous Booty In Thong Bikini In Oceanside Snap

Playboy model Sarah Harris kicked off the weekend with a snapshot that featured her showing off her assets in a thong bikini. She took to Instagram to showcase her curvaceous derrière while enjoying some time on the beach.

The geotag indicated that Sarah was in Manly, New Zealand, for the photo. She stood barefoot and enjoyed what appeared to be a piece of the beach all to herself. It looked to be a gorgeous day as the sun was shining and the sky was clear.

The scenery might have been nice, but there was little doubt that Sarah was the focal point of the snap. The picture captured the model from behind as she posed with her hands on her hips while looking off to the side.

Sarah’s bikini was made from an animal-print fabric. From what could be seen of the top, it had off-the-shoulder short sleeves. The bottoms were a cheeky thong cut, showing off her booty. The model accessorized her beach-day look with a shell bracelet and anklets.

The model posed with one foot in front of the other, accentuating her rear end as well as her toned legs. Her long blond hair cascaded in waves down to her lower back, drawing the eye to her slender waist and bare bottom. The sun was behind her causing her smooth skin looked flawless in the outside light. Her shadow fell on the sand in front of her, revealing her hourglass shape and shapely bottom in a tantalizing silhouette.

In the post’s caption, she wrote that there would always be someone to criticize. She also jokingly mentioned juicy peaches.

There was no criticism coming from her fans. In fact, most of them raved over how spectacular she looked, noting her perfect peach.

“Deliciously gorgeous and luscious and beautiful and so very hot and so very sexy young lady,” one admirer gushed.

“The most beautiful and lovely and charming and sexy girl in the world,” a second fan chimed in.

“The most perfect view I could ever ask for,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“I love juicy peaches. You’re amazing beautiful,” a fourth follower quipped.

Sara seems to know exactly what her admirers like to see, and her Instagram page is filled with photos that capture her in a range of flirty outfits that showcase her curves. Last month, she flaunted her fit physique in a purple bodysuit with a sexy cutout and high-cut legs.