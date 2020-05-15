‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Preview: ‘The One, The Only Brooke Logan’

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of May 18 pays homage to “The One, The Only Brooke Logan.” Fans will be treated to some of the most classic Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) storylines over the last three decades and relive some of the most iconic moments that defined who she really is, per CBS

Monday, May 18 ­– Brooke & Eric Honeymoon In The Desert

Brooke and Eric Forrester (John McCook) got married long before she and Ridge Forrester (then – Ronn Moss) ever tied the knot. After their classic wedding and hot air balloon ride, the couple went on honeymoon. Who can forget Eric and Brooke’s horseback riding through the Southern Californian desert?

However, Ridge will have a hard time convincing Stephanie Douglas (Susan Flannery) to give Eric and Brooke’s marriage a chance. This is particularly hard for him because he’s still in love with Brooke.

This episode originally aired on January 9, 1991.

Tuesday, May 19 – Brooke’s Bedroom, The Ultimate Payback

At a time when everyone was against Brooke, she decided to show them who was really in control. At a press conference, she announced that Forrester Creations had a new line, “Brooke’s Bedroom.” Not only did she shock Stephanie and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) but she took the fashion world by storm when the curtains opened and Brooke appeared wearing some racy lingerie. She stood on top of a bed and showed off her nightwear calling it the “legacy of Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan.”

This iconic episode dates back to December 11, 1998.

Wednesday, May 20 – A Historic Truce

Longtime B&B viewers know that Stephanie despised Brooke. So when she went to meet Ridge at Big Bear cabin she didn’t want to enter the abode because she knew that Stephanie and Eric were also inside. However, Brooke bravely decided to face Stephanie.

This historic truce initially aired on February 16, 2007, and celebrated The Bold and the Beautiful’s 5000th episode. Brooke, Ridge, Eric, and Stephanie decided to put their past behind them for the time being and reflected on their shared history. The episode shows flashbacks to memorable moments featuring the original four main characters.

The 3 of us back together again! So good to see Susan Flannery! She drove down from Santa Barbara to come to our stage manager, Laura’s retirement party. Love u Susie Q!!! #BoldandBeautiful #johnmccook #susanflannery #katherinekellylang #cbsdaytime ???????????? pic.twitter.com/E7A2atUQuD — Katherine Kelly Lang (@KatherineKellyL) February 23, 2019

Thursday, May 21 – Brooke Marries Nick, Her Daughter’s Ex

Brooke has had the pleasure of marrying many men on the world’s favorite soap opera. However, one of the most romantic ceremonies was between her and Nick Marone (Jack Wagner). They got hitched in a park in front of the ocean and sailed away on his boat into the sunset.

However, Nick had previously been married to Brooke’s daughter, Bridget (Ashley Jones). The only person who seemed to be worried about Bridget’s state of mind at the time of the wedding was his mother, Jackie Marone (Lesley-Anne Down). Of course, this isn’t the first time that Brooke betrayed Bridget. She also slept with Bridget’s first husband, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and got pregnant with his child. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is Deacon’s child.

This episode originally aired on July 7, 2006.

Friday, May 22 – Brooke & Ridge’s Reunion

After many years apart, Ridge returns to L.A. His father filled him in on Brooke’s life since he left.

Brooke daydreams that Ridge is standing in front of her at the water staircase. However, she suddenly realizes that her dream is real. Ridge gives her a rose and they have a romantic reunion.