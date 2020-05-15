Ariana James Shows Off Fit Physique In Sexy Pink Bikini

Ariana James is back in a bikini on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight. The latest addition to her feed was added last night and has proved to be an instant hit with her 2.4 million fans.

The model looked like she was ready for a day at the beach as she went scantily clad in a pink bikini. She credited retailer Meg Liz Swim for the stunning handmade suit. As her geotag indicated, she was at home in Miami, Florida, where she has been spending most of her time in quarantine. The balcony where she posed looked very familiar as it’s been a backdrop for many of her skin-baring snaps. Ariana leaned on the metal railing and gazed off into the distance with a serious look on her face.

She opted for a tiny pink bikini that hugged her fit physique in all the right places. The piece possessed a bright pink hue that perfectly complemented her naturally bronze skin. The top tied around her neck in a halter-neck style, and it boasted a scooping neckline that left her decolletage completely bare. Its tiny cups offered generous views of cleavage, and the piece was held together by three strings in the middle. The set of strings proceeded to tie around her back while the bikini top cut off below her chest and showcased her enviable abs.

The bottoms were just as sexy and looked to be a shade or two darker than her top. Its curved sides rested high on her hips, and the fit booty that she has achieved through rigorous exercise looked picture-perfect. The front of the suit dropped dangerously low, only covering what was necessary while exposing her trim waist and tiny midsection.

Ariana opted to go simple with her accessories and wore a pair of large aviators to shield herself from the glaring sun. Several silver earrings lined her ear while her long, dark tresses spilled behind her back. It seemed as though she was makeup-free for the photo op and let her natural beauty be put on display.

Fans have loved the upload, and it’s already earned over 82,000 likes and 1,300 comments from her adoring fans.

“Beautiful as the sunset that you can watch, a big hug,” one follower commented with a heart-eye emoji at the end of their post.

“I also can’t wait to go back to the gym,” a second social media user added in reference to her option.

“Your body is like a temple… amazing Ari,” a third fan wrote on the photo.