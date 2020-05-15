Summer Lynn Hart Flaunts Round Derriere In A White Thong In New Instagram Post

Summer Lynn Hart gave her 1 million Instagram followers something to talk about in her latest update. The new photo, which was posted on May 14, featured the model wearing a thong bikini while striking a seductive pose at the Orlando Speedworld Dragway, flaunting her pert booty.

In the first snap, Summer posed with her backside facing the camera and made her round derriere the main focus of the shot. She stood in front of a green race car, placing her left knee on the hood. She looked to the side, staring at a distance, and gave off a seductive look on her face. She raised her right hand to her face, while her left hand was holding a black helmet.

The photoshoot seemed to have taken place around late afternoon, where the sun was still in the sky, but not as bright as in the early hours of the day. It looked like a warm filter was applied in the pic, which enhanced the colors.

Summer rocked a white two-piece swimsuit that showcased her body. From what was visible, the sport-style bikini top had a snug fit that barely contained her bust. The bathing suit had spaghetti straps that went over her lean shoulders, highlighting her arms. She sported a skimpy thong that showcased her round bottoms. The swimwear clung to her slim waist, emphasizing her slender hips.

The 22-year-old model left her blond hair loose and styled in sleek, straight strands hanging down her back. For her makeup look, she appeared to be wearing a light foundation, defined eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, black mascara, and nude lipstick. From the view, no accessories were seen. Her angle also made it hard to see if she wore a necklace.

Summer tagged the Orlando Speedworld Dragway’s Instagram page, as well as the Florida-based professional photographer Vicky G. in the photo.

The newest share gained more than 33,900 likes and over 460 comments in less than a day of being live on the popular photo-sharing website. Many of her social media admirers flocked to the comments section and wrote compliments about her killer physique and assets. Some of her avid fans didn’t have a lot to say, but still wanted to chime in. Instead of words, they dropped a trail of emoji.

“It’s official! You are my favorite Instagram model,” one of her admirers commented, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“That’s some nice looking curves you have. You look amazingly sexy,” gushed another fan.

“I love the colors of the car, the bikini, and the track,” wrote a third social media follower.

“Just won first place in my heart,” added a fourth user.