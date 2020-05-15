Suzy Cortez Gives Fans A Good Glimpse Of Her Fit Thighs & Toned Booty In Tiny Bikini Bottoms

Suzy Cortez took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure in a scandalous swimsuit. The sizzling new photo was added to her feed a few hours ago, and many fans woke up to the sexy treat early this morning.

The photo captured Suzy hanging out on a balcony. Miss BumBum World 2019 did not use a geotag to indicate her precise location, but she looked to be somewhere tropical. The clear balcony where she stood exposed the view beneath, which included a hint of a pool and several lounge chairs. Only a few clouds were scattered in the primarily blue sky, and the sun beat down on Suzy and her bombshell figure. The Brazilian hottie gazed off into the distance and left little to the imagination in a mismatched swimsuit.

On top, Suzy rocked a white top that boasted pink, purple, and yellow pastel stripes. Her long and beautiful tresses covered some of the garment, but a portion of it was still on display. It featured thick straps that secured around her back and left her sculpted arms and chiseled back in plain sight. Suzy opted for a pair of mismatched bottoms, which added another pop of color to her allover glow.

The tiny bottoms possessed a navy base with many multicolored stars and paint splatters on its body. The piece sat high on her waist and helped draw attention to her trim midsection and hourglass figure. Suzy showed off her strong stems in their entirety thanks to the dangerously high cut of the suit, which also allowed for most of her perky booty to be seen as well. The suit had ties on the side, which fell near her upper leg and drew more attention to her thick thighs.

It appeared as though the model went jewelry-free and let her skimpy attire speak for itself. She wore her long, brunette locks down and at her back, and it looked like she may have spent some time straightening them. She also appeared to have a minor amount of glam, which included eyeliner and mascara.

In her caption, she plugged her Only Fans page, and since the update went live, her followers have gone wild. The post earned over 15,000 likes and 160 comments in six hours. Fans from all over the globe flooded the comments section in different languages, including English and Portuguese.

“OHHHHH MY GOD,” one fan commented, using all capital letters to express their excitement.

“Good night beautiful,” second social media user wrote in reply to her caption.

“That thing is so nice,” one more Instagrammer added with a thumbs-up emoji.