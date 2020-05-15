Rosanna Arkle Sizzles In A Tight Snakeskin-Print Bodysuit In Sexy Throwback Snaps

Blond bombshell Rosanna Arkle tantalized her 5.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a series of sexy throwback snaps from a recent trip to New Zealand. Rosanna shared three smoking-hot shots that showcased her curvaceous physique, as well as the stunning scenery around her.

In the first shot, she posed atop some rocks overlooking a body of water. Lush green trees were visible in the background, and a single plant was positioned in front of the camera lens, giving the picture a bit of a peek-a-boo feel. The bodysuit she wore clung to her curves, hugging her ample assets and covering up her cleavage, but the bottom portion had a thong style that put her sculpted rear on full display. Rosanna’s long blond locks tumbled down her back as she leaned back slightly, enjoying the feel of the sunshine on her face.

In the second shot, Rosanna turned her body so she was facing the camera, although her gaze was fixed on something off in the distance. She walked through a series of dry grass, and the angle of the shot accentuated her hourglass physique. The bodysuit nipped in at her slim waist and then featured high-cut sides that showcased her curvaceous hips to perfection.

In the third and final snap, Rosanna had her body angled to the side again, and she gazed at the camera as she posed. The angle emphasized her gravity-defying posterior, and her lips were slightly parted in a seductive expression. Though she seemed to be exploring some of the natural beauty of New Zealand, she still appeared to have some makeup on, including what appeared to be a nude lip and a subtle smoky eye to accentuate her gorgeous gaze.

Rosanna’s followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot trio of pictures, and the post racked up over 55,000 likes within just 14 hours. The post also received 533 comments from her eager fans within the same time span. She paired the pictures with a caption that gave her fans a bit more insight into how her life has been lately.

“You’re beyond stunning omg,” one fan commented.

“Beautiful view,” another follower said, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the comment, not specifying whether the comment was in reference to the scenery or to Rosanna’s curves.

“Perfect beauty,” another fan added, followed by two heart emoji.

