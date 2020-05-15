Aylen Alvarez Showcases Incredible Hourglass Physique In A Sexy Floral Mini Dress That Fits Like A Glove

Aylen Alvarez showcased her incredible hourglass physique in the latest addition to her Instagram page. The image was posted on Thursday night and has since earned nothing but love from her millions of fans.

The Cuban model ventured outside for the stunning photoshoot, posing in front of vibrant green plants that were far taller than her. She stood with one leg slightly in front of the other and placed one hand on her hips to accentuate her trim waist while using the other to brush her long, brunette tresses out of her face. The camera was positioned directly in front of her, though kept her eyes closed rather than staring back at the lens with a piercing gaze.

As a Fashion Nova ambassador, Aylen naturally slipped into a gorgeous piece from the brand for her most recent social media snap. As noted in the caption, she went with the “Dana Ruched Mini Dress” — a sexy white number that was covered in purple flowers that fit her bodacious curves like a glove. It had slightly puffed, half-length sleeves with a flirty, ruffled trim, which was reciprocated along its daringly short hemline that hit just to the model’s upper thighs. A ruched detail spanned almost the entire length of the number that flattered Aylen’s curvy hips and flat midsection in all of the right ways. Meanwhile, the number’s plunging neckline added a seductive and sultry vibe to the piece by flashing an eyeful of cleavage that proved hard to be ignored.

To accessories her ensemble, the brunette bombshell adorned her perfectly manicured fingers with a set of gold rings. Aylen also sported a long necklace with a heart-shaped pendant that fell right between her chest to draw further attention to the exposed area. Her dark locks were perfectly parted in the middle and cascaded over her shoulders, and she accentuated her striking facial features with a glamorous makeup look. The application appeared to include a peach lipstick, shimmering highlighter, brown eyeshadow, and mascara.

Aylen’s 3.7 million followers were hardly shy about showing the adoration for the shot. It has racked up nearly 37,000 likes within 14 hours of going live, as well as several hundred comments and compliments.

“Wow you look amazing,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Aylen a “goddess.”

“Love that dress on you,” a third follower quipped.

“Your body is perfect,” remarked a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Aylen has flaunted her curvaceous figure on her Instagram page. In another recent share, the model showed even more skin in a lace-up white bikini that left little to the imagination. Fans went wild for that look as well, awarding it more than 32,000 likes and 489 comments to date.