Alessandra Ambrosio And Izabel Goulart Swing In Skimpy Bikinis

The two former Victoria's Secret Angels slipped into skimpy two-pieces in Abu Dhabi.

Alessandra Ambrosio joined forces with her longtime friend and fellow Brazilian supermodel Izabel Goulart for a fun time on a swing in a stunning throwback photo shared to social media this week. The sizzling photo of the two former Victoria’s Secret Angels appeared on the official Instagram account of Alessandra’s swimwear brand Gal Floripa on May 14 and showed the duo as they both hopped on a wooden swing over the ocean.

The stunning twosome pulled on the ropes of the swing as they both pulled some seductive poses while they stood on the wooden seat.

Alessandra wowed in white in the snap. The star, who hung up her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings in 2017, showed off her glowing tan in the light two-piece which was made up of a plunging white top with a twist across the chest and thicker white straps over both of her shoulders.

She kept things matching as she also opted for white low-rise bottoms in the same shimmering white material with a cross-over design below her bellybutton.

As for Izabel, who was a Victoria’s Secret Angel for three years from 2005 until 2008 and recently showed off her underwear on Instagram, she stood on Alessandra’s left and went for the opposite hue in a tiny black bikini.

The stunning lingerie model wowed in a string swim look from Alessandra’s line which included a revealing triangle top with very thin strings that fastened around the back of her neck.

On her bottom half, she rocked a pair of equally skimpy black bikini bottoms that flashed her glowing tan and made her uber long model legs look even longer.

Both stars had their long, brunette hair down and flowing in the breeze. The two could have passed for sister as they matched one another with small, black sunglasses on their eyes.

The twosome were out on the water during a past trip to Abu Dhabi. Gal Floripa confirmed their location in the caption and also noted that the post was a Throwback Thursday upload.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“QUEENS,” one person commented in all caps with a crown, heart, and fire symbol.

“Love this pic,” another Instagram user commented with three fire emoji.

A third person said the genetically blessed duo were “mermaids.”

But this most definitely is not the first time Alessandra has jumped from behind the camera as a designer to in front of the camera as a model for her own brand.

She often puts her fit and toned model body on show in various social media photos and videos, and most recently wowed fans when she hit the beach for a bikini photo shoot when she sizzled in a stunning electric blue two-piece.