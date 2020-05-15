‘The Voice’ Finale Spoilers: Fans Wild Over News Of Remote Performances From Bon Jovi & Jonas Brothers

The show announced the exciting news on its Instagram feed.

The Voice shared some big spoilers for its final two shows of the season. Several big-name musical acts will be featured on the two-night blockbuster end to the show’s first remote season, including the Jonas Brothers featuring series coach Nick Jonas, Karol G, Gwen Stefani, Lady Antebellum, and Bon Jovi. The exciting information was dropped on the show’s official Instagram page, and fans went wild for the news.

“Jonas Brothers AND Karol G!!! That means they are probably going to perform ‘X,'” remarked one fan of the family band.

“Bon Jovi!! Woohoo!!!” exclaimed a second fan.

“The show has done an amazing job these last few weeks. With the lockdown, I was afraid the show would be postponed and everyone has been so dedicated to continuing putting on a fantastic show each week, thank you,” said a third Instagram user.

“OMG, this is going to be an amazing show, what a lineup!!” exclaimed a fourth fan.

The show revealed other information regarding the exciting last two shows in a press statement. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton are also slated to remotely perform on the star-studded live two-hour season finale.

Other exciting performances will also be crafted remotely. Blake will be joined by girlfriend and former Voice coach Gwen Stefani for a duet of their No. 1 country hit “Nobody But You.” Kelly Clarkson will perform her new single “I Dare You.” Nick Jonas will sing a special cover of “Until We Meet Again” and share the stage with his brothers Joe and Kevin as well as Karol G for the performance of their single “X.” John Legend will perform a medley, including his hit single “All of Me,” a rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and his new single “Conversations in the Dark.”

Bon Jovi will perform the single “Limitless” from their newest album Bon Jovi 2020. Lady Antebellum will perform “Champagne Night,” a song created on the Season 2 premiere of NBC’s songwriter series Songland.

For the first time in the history of the series, there will be five artists competing for the win. These include Toneisha Harris and Todd Tilghman from Team Blake, Micah Iverson from Team Kelly, CammWess from Team Legend, and Thunderstorm Artis from Team Nick. The coaches will also perform a remote duet with their artists during this exciting finale.

The top five singers will perform their final songs on Monday, May 18. The winner will be revealed live on Tuesday, May 19 in The Voice’s two-hour season finale.