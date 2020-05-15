Joselyn Cano Strips Down To Sheer Lingerie

Joselyn Cano took to Instagram on Thursday, May 14, to share a brand-new photo with her 11.6 million followers. In this latest update, the 29-year-old model showcased her incredibly toned figure in a sheer lingerie set.

In the newest post, Joselyn could be seen on the balcony of an unknown location. Although not very visible due to the lighting condition, her background showed a nice view of the ocean and the blue sky filled with some clouds. She posed by slightly angling her hip to the side while looking straight into the camera. She raised her left arm to her head, seemingly running her fingers through her hair. Her right hand was cut-off in the shot, but it seemed like she was holding onto something.

The photoshoot appeared to have taken place around dusk. As there was not enough light at that time, it seemed like artificial lighting was used.

Joselyn rocked a burgundy bra-and-panty combo with tiny heart prints. The bra featured soft triangle-style cups made of sheer fabric and a deep neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. Her nipples were visible beneath the see-through undergarment, but she didn’t seem bothered by it. A heart-shaped o-ring with additional straps adorned the piece.

She sported matching undies, which were made of the same material as the bra. These bottoms had a narrow waistband, embellished with heart-shaped o-ring on the sides of her curvy hips. The low-cut waistline accentuated her taut stomach and abs. The undergarment boasted high leg cuts as well.

Joselyn wore her brunette tresses loose and enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup. The application seemed to have included a dewy foundation, darkened eyebrows, thick mascara, and pink lip gloss. Sticking to her signature style, she did not add accessories to her barely-there look.

Joselyn wrote a short caption about losing her “gains.” She also expressed how she missed her old body.

As of this writing, her recent social media share garnered more than 153,000 likes, as well as 2,400-plus comments. A lot of her online admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages, mostly about her hourglass frame. Countless others couldn’t find the words to express how they felt about the picture. Instead, they opted to use a combination of emoji.

“You look beautiful regardless,” a fellow influencer commented.

“Stunning! I love the lace lingerie on you. You are a showstopper in my eyes. So gorgeous!” gushed another fan.

“You really look gorgeous in this one,” echoed a third Instagram follower, adding a heart-eyes and flame emoji at the end of the comment.