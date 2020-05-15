Ukrainian Model Leanna Bartlett Shows Off Bountiful Cleavage In Stylish Orange Dress

Leanna Bartlett sizzled in her most recent Instagram update. She wore a dress that left very little to the imagination and had her fans racing to view the stunning photo.

The model showed off her hourglass figure in an orange dress that clung to her frame. The garment had thick straps that crossed her shoulders before plunging to reveal her bounteous assets. Leanna’s voluptuous cleavage commanded attention as they popped out from their snug confines.

The dress, which hails from Pretty Little Thing, had a belt in the same color which seemed to cinch in her already tiny waist and gave the outfit some definition. Leanna showed off her toned legs as the dress ended mid-thigh.

Leanna wore three gold necklaces of various lengths. Two of them were fitted around her neck, while the third dangled invitingly. The circle pendant nestled between her ample cleavage and drew the eye upward.

The Ukrainian model wore her hair in a deep side path. She allowed her blonde tresses to cascade her back and shoulder in casual disarray. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, and carefully highlighted her eyes and mouth.

Leanna showcased her figure in the stylish dress by standing outside. She put one foot in front of the other and let her arms hang at her sides. She then slightly tilted her face and opened her mouth suggestively. She gave the camera her most provocative look.

Leanna appeared to pose outside a large apartment building with modern outdoor architecture. She stood next to a large wooden table and chairs. The outdoor living space also had wooden screens, all-weather sofas, and plant boxes. These had plenty of foliage, flowers, and trees growing in abundance and added a natural touch to the space.

The 34-year-old model has amassed a following of over 3.3 million people. She regularly posts fresh content to keep her fans interested. Her followers also love to engage with her and show their appreciation by responding to her offerings. In fact, this particular snap has already racked up more than 22,000 likes. She also received over 400 comments from followers who just had to say something about her look.

“Orange is my new favorite fruit,” one fan teased.

Another proceeded to rate Leanna’s photo and gave her the thumbs up.

“Nice photo work, beautiful dress, beautiful colours, excellent expression with eyes and face,” he raved.

A third Instagram user pointed out that although the dress was beautiful, Leanna was the showstopper.

“Oh no matter the dress the real beauty is in the one who wears it,” they waxed lyrical.