Kindly Myers Gets Cozy In Bed In A Tiny Pink Crop Top And Lounge Shorts

Kindly Myers traded in her sexy bikinis and lingerie for a more casual ensemble in her latest Instagram share, and her fans seem to be loving the change.

The American model debuted her loungewear look in a new snap that was shared to her feed on Friday. In the image, Kindly was captured “working from home” in her dimly lit room. She sat up on her knees on top of her unmade bed, which was dressed with white linens and several plush pillows. Her laptop was open in front of her, though rather than staring at its screen, she averted her eyes to the camera while flashing it a huge smile.

The 34-year-old got cute and cozy for the bedroom work session in a bubblegum pink crop top and matching shorts that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. It was certainly a more modest outfit for the model, however, plenty of her bronzed skin was still left well on display to give it a sultry and seductive vibe.

Kindly’s look included a tiny top with thin straps and a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage, as well as a peek at the black bra she was wearing underneath. It hit just below her voluptuous chest, flashing a glimpse of her taut midriff to her audience as well. Meanwhile, the matching shorts of the set showcased the model’s toned thighs, which were spread slightly apart as she posed for the image. It featured a drawstring waistband that sat high up on her hips, further accentuating her abs and trim waist.

The coordinated knit combo also included a matching cardigan, which Kindly wore open and let slink down her arms to show off her toned shoulders. She wrapped a pink headband around her blond tresses that were tied up in a messy top knot, and accessorized with a dainty pendant necklace for a bit of bling. A touch of makeup was added to the model’s sexy bedroom look as well, which appeared to include a pink lipstick, shimmering highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara.

Many of the social media star’s 1.9 million followers took the time to show her comfy work from home uniform some love. The snap has racked up over 5,300 likes after just six hours of going live, and has drawn several comments and compliments as well.

“Wow so sexy,” one person wrote.

Another fan called the model a “smokeshow.”

“Omg you’re the cutest thing ever,” a third admirer quipped.

Others simply used emoji to express their adoration for the shot, with many opting for the flame, heart-eyed, and red heart emoticons.

Casual or scantily-clad, Kindly’s Instagram photos always seem to be a hit with her thousands of fans. Another recent upload that captured their attention was from one of her features in Playboy, and saw her posing by the ocean in an itty-bitty black bikini. The shot proved extremely popular and has racked up more than 18,000 likes and 347 comments to date.