Spoilers For Monday’s ‘General Hospital’: Ava Meets Cyrus Renault

Next week on General Hospital is expected to be full of more drama with Wiley’s custody trial. However, fans will also see Cyrus Renault continue to taunt the people of Port Charles as well. There is one person in town that he has yet to personally meet, but that is about to change. The previews for Monday’s show reveals that Cyrus will be introducing himself to Ava Jerome and she will be a bit rattled, as Soap Central teased.

It appears that they will run into each at the MetroCourt, which Cyrus has been frequenting lately, despite Carly’s objections. At first it looks like Ava is fine with meeting someone new in Port Charles when he reaches out to her. However, she drops her smile quickly when she realizes who he is. It’s likely that she knows exactly who he is and he definitely knows all about Ava Jerome. Cyrus had previously hinted that he makes it a point to know everything about the people he is interested in. He does his homework thoroughly.

Ava Jerome will likely intrigue the new mobster in town. He is not only good at toying with people, but he is looking to find some allies along the way as well. What better person to hook up with than a former mobster herself? Of course, the Jerome siblings are no longer a part of that life, but Cyrus does have his unique way of trying to persuade someone to join forces with him. He is sure to know that she is the mother of one of Sonny’s children. That connection could be used against her as a threat.

A note from Spencer may give Ava everything she's ever wanted. Nikolas has to decide what he wants more.#GH is all-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @marcuscoloma @MauraWest pic.twitter.com/aRMGgpkgqI — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 4, 2020

What will Ava’s husband, Nikolas Cassadine, think of this dangerous man flirting with his wife? Ava can certainly take care of herself, but she also likes to have him come to her rescue once in a while.

Some General Hospital fans are anxious to see the interaction between Ava and Cyrus on Monday. Their meeting is bound to generate a few comments after the show airs as well.

“Cyrus and Ava. Writers hook that up,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Ava Monday, y’all!! She’s not pleased to meet Cyrus either!! woot, woot!!” another fan said.

Cyrus made his rounds this past week on General Hospital. He had run ins with Jordan, Curtis, Laura, and Carly. He has made it a habit of making subtle threats against the people of Port Charles, while also trying to make it seem like he is a nice guy. He now has Trina and Portia on his radar as well. Now fans are anxious to see Ava’s meeting with Cyrus on Monday to see how it all plays out between them.