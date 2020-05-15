‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Drops First Single, Bachelor Nation Reacts To Her Catchy Pop-Country Song

The reality star and podcast host gets honest with fans as she releases her first song.

Kaitlyn Bristowe released her first single, titled “If I’m Being Honest.” The Bachelorette alum, 34, dropped a snippet of her first-ever pop song to Instagram, and fans and celebrity friends showed her massive support on her new venture.

Kaitlyn, who is currently dating former Bachelorette suitor Jason Tartick, has regularly opened up to her fans on her Off the Vine podcast in the past, but she got even more personal in a lengthy caption to the song release. On Instagram, Kaitlyn admitted she didn’t know if she would ever release her song to the public because she was too “afraid” and “insecure” about what the reaction would be.

The popular reality star added that the song had been “collecting dust for over a year,” but that these “uncertain” times reminded her how important time is. Kaitlyn revealed that despite her apprehension, she is proud to share the song with fans because singing is something that makes her happy.

Kaitlyn also gave a shout-out to her writing and production team for helping her with the song. The pop-country song was written by Kaitlyn alongside Jennifer Denmark and Savannah Keyes, and it was produced by Mike Miller.

It’s no surprise that Kaitlyn’s song sparked a huge reaction on social media. Fellow former Bachelorette leads Ali Fedotowsky Manno, DeAnna Pappas Stagliano, Andi Dorfman, JoJo Fletcher, and Becca Kufrin all showed support to Kaitlyn following the release of her song.

And other members of Bachelor Nation also chimed in with support with sweet comments on Instagram.

“Kaitlyn, you sat in my house over a year ago and told me about this dream. I’m so proud of you pushing fear aside,” Bachelorette host Chris Harrison wrote, per PopSugar.

“Love that you were brave enough to put this out there! I love it!” wrote Lauren Burnham Luyendyk, the wife Bachelor veteran, Arie Luyendyk Jr.

“I cannot imagine how terrifying this was to release but I’m so happy that you finally said F it and did it!!!” added Bachelor alum Mykenna Dorn. “You inspire so many people because of your authenticity and realness! I love this song and will be wine dancing to it ASAP!!”

“IS THERE ANYTHING YOU DON’T DO?” Bachelor fan favorite Becca Tilley asked Kaitlyn.

In addition, Bachelor Nation pals Caila Quinn, Blake Horstmann, Bibiana Julian, Hannah Godwin, Madison Prewett, and former flame Nick Viall all posted sweet messages of support for Kaitlyn.

Earlier this month, Kaitlyn teased her foray into music in an interview with Cosmopolitan. While she admitted that she had never really thought about singing because her whole life revolved around being a dancer, Kaitlyn explained that after she moved to Nashville she found herself befriending country singers and songwriters. The Bachelorette beauty then started taking voice lessons and writing music as a hobby.

Kaitlyn revealed that while she initially felt she wasn’t “deserving” of a music career, she loves doing it and had been secretly working on music for the last five years without sharing it with fans.