Gabby Epstein Flaunts Derriere In Peach Bikini Bottoms And Poses With Madison Louch

Gabby and Madison were joined by River the dog as they drank wine and snacked in the kitchen.

Gabby Epstein flaunted her pert posterior during a photo shoot with fellow model Madison Louch. On Thursday, Gabby took to Instagram to share a set of four snapshots of herself and Madison posing in a kitchen. They were both rocking different halves of string bikinis as they drank wine, ate snacks, and played with Gabby’s dog, River.

In the first photo, Gabby was pictured from the side. The Australian social media sensation was wearing a tight white crop top and a pair of peach thong bikini bottoms with ties on the sides. The strings arched up high on her hips, elongating her svelte legs. Gabby was also rocking a pair of white cowboy boots. She accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

The model was wearing her blond hair down in piecey waves that cascaded down her back. She was leaning forward to rest her arms on a kitchen counter and sipping on a glass of red wine.

Madison was sitting on top of the counter. She was rocking a tiny turquoise bikini top. The model was wearing the top’s adjustable triangle cups scrunched inwards to expose a generous amount of her perky cleavage. Her bottoms were a pair of unbuttoned denim cutoffs, which she was wearing with the waist rolled down. She was also rocking a pair of white cowboy boots.

Madison’s long blond hair was pushed over to one side so that it trailed down the arm she was supporting herself on. She was eating a chip from a bag of Doritos while an attentive River sat on the floor and watched, no doubt hoping that she would share.

The second photo was snapped from behind Gabby, so it provided a better view of her peachy backside. In the third snapshot, both women were standing up, and Gabby had River in her arms. The cute pooch was wearing her sunglasses, which were askew and failing to cover up his eyes.

The final snapshot gave fans one more look at Gabby from the back. She was pictured eating a chip as Madison stretched out on the counter with her hand grasping the wine glass. Madison shot the camera a sultry look as the photo was snapped.

Gabby used a tag to identify the photographer who took the series of snaps as Natalie Imgraben. As of this writing, Natalie’s work has received over 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Bikinis, cowboy boots, Doritos and wine… what could possibly go wrong? Luv u Gabby,” read one response to Gabby’s post.

“River is the luckiest dog around, paws up,” another fan remarked.

“The three hottest blondes on insta,” quipped a third admirer.

This isn’t the first time River has made an appearance in one of Gabby’s photo shoots. The model was pictured rocking lace lingerie and giving the cute canine a rose in a set of snaps that she uploaded over the weekend.