‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Flaunts Assets In Orange Tank Top

Sports Illustrated’s curviest model Hunter McGrady flaunted her assets in a low-cut orange tank top and was joined by a furry friend for her latest Instagram upload. The gorgeous blond reached out to her 658,000 followers to see how they were doing after weeks of sheltering in place at home. The model and body-positive advocate likely hoped her photo would brighten her followers’ day with its cheerful message.

Hunter was joined in the pic by her adorable Shiz Tsu Stella. The pup was held up high next to the model’s face, with her little paws raised high in the air as she went cheek-to-cheek with her dog mama. Stella’s white and gray fur was combed out and looked fluffy and soft as she looked directly into the camera.

The model smiled brightly in the new image. Her long highlighted hair was pulled up atop her head in a half-up and half-down style. A messy bun was seen and long tresses were pulled out to elegantly frame her face. Hunter’s hair cascaded down her back and onto her shoulders. The model’s makeup appeared to be applied with a light hand. Her natural beauty appeared to be enhanced with the use of light colors in what appeared to be a peachy hue. Hunter’s eyebrows seemed to be filled in with a light pencil, which enhanced their natural arch. Large, gold hoops hung from her ears.

Hunter’s body looked stunning in the share. She wore a bright orange tank top, enjoying the warmer spring weather of the East Coast. With that, she wore a striking pair of loose, leopard lounge pants. The overall effect of the outfit was striking and perfect for bringing a little light into one’s life via fashion. Her curves were enhanced by the cut of the garments, which clung to her body in an effortless manner.

While Hunter did not state where the photo was taken, she has been sheltering in the home she shares with her husband of almost one year, Brian Keys. Hunter stood in an area that appeared to be a closet where racks of clothing, shoes, hats, and assorted other beauty items could be seen. The gorgeous white floor-to-ceiling cabinetry provided a clean and streamlined look to the room.

Fans of the model loved the image and expressed their joy in the accompanying comments section of the post.

“My husband and I love being goofy, silly, and we just love to laugh and I believe that is helping us get through this! How are YOU?” questioned one fan.

“My moxie is like your Stella! Our little dogs are life! She gives me so much joy. Thanks for putting out a good positive vibe Hunter!!! Just love your look and your vibe,” said a second follower of the model.

“This is so stinkin’ cute,” said a third social media user.