Charli XCX Hits The Hot Tub In A Yellow Bikini

Charli sat with her legs apart in the water as she joked about birthing her latest album.

Charli XCX celebrated the release of her brand new album with a dip in the hot tub in a bright yellow string bikini. The British singer took to Instagram on the morning of May 15 to share a shot of herself as she got soaking wet in the water mere hours after her latest music release, titled How I’m Feeling Now, dropped.

In the snap shared with her 3.6 million followers, the British singer sat with her legs wide apart under the water. She joked about her revealing pose as her knees poked out of the water and she stretched both of arms out either side of her to rest them on the edge of the white outdoor hot tub.

In the caption, she quipped that she’d “just birthed” her latest album release, which dropped at midnight on May 15.

Charli XCX gave the camera a very sultry pose as she shot out a glare while she seemingly wore little to no makeup to show off her undeniable natural beauty. She had her dark hair tied up into a ponytail and rocked a pair of small hoop earrings.

The “Boom Clap” singer showed off some skin when she sat waist deep in the water.

The star — who recently posed in a pink bikini top on the set of her new music video for the song “Claws” — rocked a bright yellow string bikini which featured two plunging triangular pieces of material over her chest and strings that tied around the back of her neck.

It wasn’t clear from the snap if Charli kept things matching on her bottom half with yellow bikini bottoms, though she did rock a completely see-through dress with long sleeves over the top of her swimwear.

The star posed in front of a wall of what appeared to bamboo foliage.

The comments section was flooded with messages from fans. Many praised both the star’s new music as well as her sizzling bikini body.

“Not an album, a masterpiece,” one person said of How I’m Feeling Now.

“Iconic,” another person wrote with a fire emoji.

A third called Charli a “boss” with an eye heart emoji.

The bikini photo has received almost 70,000 likes in the first three hours since she shared it.

But this isn’t the only time the singer has treated her Instagram followers to a look at her toned body in her swimwear.

She previously wowed her fans when she posed in a colorful cut-out swimsuit that highlighted her uber fit and toned figure while she leaned up against a tiled wall to snap a selfie.