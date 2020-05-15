Julianne Hough Wows In A Cut-Out Bikini

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro showed off her fit body in a stunning new snap.

Julianne Hough stunned in a blue two-piece in a hot new shot shared to her Instagram account this week. The star proudly showed off her flawless bikini body in an upload shared with her 5 million followers on May 14 which showed her as she posed in a cut-out navy bikini during a brand new photo shoot for Women’s Health magazine.

The stunning upload showed the former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer and judge while she posed in front of a plain white background and proudly revealed her glowing tan.

Julianne gave the camera a sultry pose as she turned her body towards the background and turned back to looked over her left shoulder.

She bent both of her elbows with her right hand up against the wall.

As for the 31-year-old’s revealing bikini, the two-piece was made up of a navy blue top with a strappy criss-cross racer back and a silver clasp fastening in the center of her back.

The matching blue bikini bottoms also showed off some skin from the beauty as they featured a large cut-out across her hip with one strap that stretched up towards her waist to highlight her very slim middle.

Julianne’s short blond bob blew slightly in front of her face while she showed off her smile. She accessorized with a thin gold bracelet on her left arm and several rings on her fingers.

The upload was actually made up of two photos from the swimwear shoot. Julianne also gave fans a look at the front cover of the June 2020 issue of the magazine.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the cover was unveiled by Women’s Health‘s official Instagram account earlier this week and showed the actress as she struck a pose in a metallic silver bikini.

In the caption, the Footloose actress told fans that she was “so honored” to be on the cover.

Julianne’s upload has received more than 139,000 likes in the first 12 hours since she uploaded it, with more than 830 comments.

“You are just amazing my inspiration,” one person commented with three red hearts.

“Still the most beautiful women,” another Instagram user said.

A third comment called Julianne a “stunning woman!” with two fire emoji.

“Always fabulous! looking on fire angel!!!” another comment read.

But it’s not just on the cover where the star is getting candid with her fans.

Inside the pages of the magazine, the Burlesque actress opened up about her personal life and her marriage to hockey player Brooks Laich. She made the revelation that they never actually tried to get pregnant despite going through the IVF process.