Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Stunning Photos Of Her Lookalike Daughter, Apple, As She Turns 16

Apple Martin celebrates her Sweet 16 with a rare photoshoot on Instagram.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a series of stunning photos of her 16-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, in honor of the teen’s birthday.

In a series of three photos posted to Instagram, Apple, Paltrow’s daughter with ex-husband Chris Martin, posed on a couch at her family’s home. The teen was barefoot and wearing a cute floral romper as she hammed it up for the camera with various “model” poses. In one pic, Apple gave a thumbs-up and a bright blue cast could be seen on her finger.

In the caption to the photo, Paltrow paid tribute to her daughter’s spirit and positive attitude as the family celebrated her Sweet Sixteen during a global health pandemic.

In a lengthy homage, Paltrow wrote that her daughter is “wickedly” smart and has a brilliant, “dry” sense of humor. The 47-year-old actress and entrepreneur also wrote that she cherishes her nightly talks with her daughter, and she thanked Apple for “choosing” her to be her mom. Paltrow also expressed sorrow that her daughter is celebrating such a big birthday during these unprecedented circumstances, but she seemed assured that the teen would find the positive side of the situation.

In comments to the photo, fans and friends wished Apple a happy birthday. Some described the teen as a “supermodel,” while others couldn’t believe that Paltrow and Martin’s daughter was already 16-years-old. Celebrity friends — everyone from Kate Couric to Courtney Love – also posted reaction to the stunning photos that show how much Apple looks like her famous mom.

“Happy 16th Apple!!! Love you,” wrote actress Kate Hudson.

“Gorgeous girl (inside and out),” wrote modeling legend Elle McPherson. “Beautiful message. Happy BIRTH day mumma and happy birthday to your beautiful daughter.”

“Oh my gosh, I cannot believe she is 16!!! What a gorgeous, bright spirit, HBD,” added Kate Bosworth.

“Happy Birthday you glorious being!!” family friend Cameron Diaz wrote to the birthday girl. “Your light is dazzling and your heart so pure…Happy Birthday, Apple.”

The photoshoot was a rare look at what Paltrow’s daughter looks like today. The proud mom of two –Paltrow and Martin also have a 14-year-old son, Moses — rarely posts pics of her kids on social media.

Fans may recall that Paltrow was previously called out by her daughter after she shared a mother-daughter selfie to Instagram last year. At the time, the Goop founder’s daughter was annoyed that her mom didn’t ask her permission before posting the pic.