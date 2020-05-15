Angeline Varona Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Sparkly Pink Bikini

Angeline Varona shared a jaw-dropping photo to her Instagram page that became an instant hit with her 2.6 million followers. The new snapshot uploaded on May 14 saw the model posing indoors in a skimpy bikini that showed a generous amount of skin.

In the update, Angeline was snapped inside her bedroom in her Miami Lakes home. The room was well-lit from the sunlight that came in from the nearby window. She leaned on the edge of the bed and let herself be photographed from her upper thighs up. She faced the camera and proudly flaunted her bikini body. She looked directly into the lens with her head slightly tilted to the side and gave a smile.

The 27-year-old model rocked a sparkly pink two-piece swimsuit. The top boasted a plunging neckline that displayed a generous amount of her cleavage. The triangle-cut cups hardly contained her voluptuous chest. It had thin straps that went over her neck, with another pair of straps tied around her back. The swimwear was seemingly made of metallic fiber, which made its sparkly appearance.

She sported a matching pair of low-cut bottoms that flaunted her slender hips and taut tummy. The piece was snug against her skin, and it appeared to be a thong. Like the top, it had thin straps tied on the sides of her slender hips. The high-cut legs helped accentuate her lean thighs.

Angeline didn’t go overboard with the accessories and only wore her dainty stud earrings. She kept her long, brunette hair down and straight. She sported a minimal makeup look with her barely-there attire. It seemed like she had faux lashes on and some pink color on her lips.

In the caption, Angeline happily wrote about her weight gain. She also revealed that her sexy bathing suit was from Berry Beachy Swimwear. She made sure to tag the brand in both the post and the photo.

As per usual, Angeline’s new photo became well-loved by fans and followers. It received more than 107,000 likes and over 1,100 comments in less than a day of being live on her social media account. Her fellow models and online admirers went to the comments section and wrote compliments. Many of them raved about her stunning physique and beautiful face.

“Wow! Good job! Adding weight that isn’t just lounging fat is hard. Keep killin’ it!” one of her fans commented.

“You are, without a doubt, one of the sexiest women on the planet,” gushed another admirer.

“You look amazing!! You always do. This color suits your complexion,” added a third social media user.