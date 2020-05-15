Gwen Stefani Wears Crop Top & Loose-Fitted Pants For Throwback No Doubt Performance With Pink

For No Doubt’s latest Instagram upload, the band shared a throwback photo that dates back to 2012. The “Underneath It All” hitmakers performed alongside Pink at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and reminded their followers with a snapshot of the moment. The full performance can be watched on YouTube.

For the event, No Doubt’s lead singer, Gwen Stefani, stunned in a crop top, which displayed her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with loose-fitted black pants that had black studs embroidered across the top. She wrapped a black belt loosely around her waist and opted for black lace-up boots. Stefani tied her blond hair up and accessorized herself with numerous leather bracelets.

Pink, who joined the band during the middle of their performance, rocked a sleeveless black top which was cut-out at the back. She paired her outfit with loose-fitted pants and chunky knee-high black boots. The “Just Like a Pill” songstress sported her signature short blond hair and showcased the numerous tattoos on her arms.

For their most recent upload, Stefani and Pink were captured looking at each other on stage. The duo was caught in action while drummer Adrian Young was behind them.

Pink joined No Doubt’s set to perform their signature song “Just a Girl.” Since this performance, Pink went on to perform the track on her “Beautiful Trauma” World Tour, per Setlist.fm.

In the span of 12 hours, their post racked up more than 12,500 likes and over 150 comments, proving to be very popular with their followers.

“Iconic performance! Much love for Gwen, No Doubt and Pink,” one user wrote.

“My absolute favorite two female powerhouses together! The best singers, entertainers, mothers, women and fabulous examples for all of us (especially our daughters) of two strong women who do it their way and prefer to be different to the crowd. Love both of you, keep on doing what you are doing @gwenstefani and @pink,” another devotee shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Two of my favorite performers!!” remarked a third fan.

“I was LIVING for this back then! Worlds colliding!” a fourth admirer commented.

No Doubt haven’t released new music or toured for some time. However, their Instagram account is still active with vintage photos posted regularly. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the band covered Spin Magazine during this month 11 years ago. They posed in front of a black-and-white backdrop and were all the main focal point of the cover. Stefani wore a white tank top with black pants while the other members wore black-and-white suits.