Fitness Model Venessa Nieto Exposes Washboard Abs In White T-Shirt & Thong

Venessa Nieto showed off her fantastic figure in her latest Instagram post. She looked sexy in her skimpy attire as she set out to raise the temperature of her 573,000 followers. Of course, her fans showed their appreciation by engaging with her on the platform.

The model‘s outfit combined risqué and casual elements to create an outfit that sizzled. Venessa wore a simple white t-shirt that she knotted just below her bust. However, the top clung to her curvy frame and showed off her voluptuous assets.

Venessa clothed her lower-half in a barely-there thong. The white fabric stretched around her rounded hips and seemed to be a snug fit.

The 27-year-old exposed her midriff much to the delight of her fans. Her washboard abs took center stage as she posed for the camera. Venessa has a ripped stomach and a minuscule waist that she proudly flaunted.

The fitness model styled her hair in a side-path and allowed her long brown hair to tumble down her shoulders and back. She appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that highlighted her eyes and full mouth. Her only visible accessory was her full-sleeve tattoo that sets her apart from other fitness models.

The model took to Instagram in an effort to promote a competition that she and other fitness models are promoting. She promised a one-on-one live giveaway if her fans followed certain instructions. According to the geotag, Venessa is currently in Miami.

Venessa posted two pics in her recent offering that showcased her flawless physique. In the first head-to-toe snap, she bent her right leg at the knee to show off her thighs and leg muscles. She smiled broadly and played with her hair while looking directly at the camera.

The social media influencer shared a close-up of her body in the following photo. She flaunted her impressive six-back abs while leaning against a wall. This time around, she didn’t look at the lens while showing off her hourglass silhouette.

Venessa’s fans raced to view her offering and over 2,000 of them liked the snaps. Many also took to the comments section to let her know what they thought of the photos.

An Instagram user paid Venessa a huge compliment.

“I am betting that perfect is a word you hear often,” they said.

Another follower commented that Venessa takes care of her body and that it shows in the photo.

“Stunning picture looks like you treat your body like a temple,” they praised.

One fan kept it simple and remarked that Venessa boasts “just a hot gorgeous sexy physique.”