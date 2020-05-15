NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Try To Build Superteam In 2021, CJ McCollum & Bradley Beal As Possible Targets

Despite not having a legitimate NBA superstar on their roster, the Dallas Mavericks have managed to prove that they can earn a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference in the 2019-20 NBA season. Though they still have plenty of things to work on regarding their chemistry, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have managed to impress in their first season of playing together, making most Mavericks’ fans believe that it would only be a matter of time before they return to the NBA Finals. However, with the presence of powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference, the Mavericks must be aware that they still need to surround Doncic and Porzingis with more star power in order to have a realistic chance of bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Dallas.

According to Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated, the Mavericks could try to build their own superteam in the summer of 2021 when several NBA superstars are expected to be available on the market. However, instead of going after big names in the 2021 NBA free agency, the Mavericks could search for superstar that complements Doncic and Porzingis on the trade market. Shapiro specifically mentioned CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards as potential trade targets for the Mavericks in the 2021 NBA offseason.

“With a slate of free-agency misfires fresh in the memory bank, Cuban ditched free agency altogether in order to build the Mavericks’ new dynamic duo. He surrendered legitimate assets in order to move up and take Luka Doncic in the 2018 draft, and seven months later, he swiped Kristaps Porzingis from the Knicks. And don’t count out the trade market for Cuban’s next move. Dallas would be a great fit for Bradley Beal–though he has expressed continued commitment to Washington–as would fellow two-guard C.J. McCollum. Expect Dallas to have heavy interest in the next superstar who enters trade rumors.”

McCollum and Beal would undeniably be intriguing trade targets for the Mavericks. Though both of them are good ball-handlers, McCollum and Beal are also capable of excelling on the court even without the ball in their hands, making them an ideal fit with Doncic and Porzingis. Also, with their ability to efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc, having a player like McCollum or Beal on their side would make it easier for Doncic and Porzingis to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team’s defense.

Both McCollum and Beal currently haven’t shown any strong indication that they are no longer happy with their respective teams. However, if they finally realize that their current teams don’t have a realistic path to title contention, McCollum and Beal could follow the footsteps of other NBA superstars and demand a trade. Once McCollum or Beal becomes available on the trade market, expect the Mavericks to make a move.