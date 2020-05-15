Trump Administration Official Sued By ACLU Over Sexual Assault Rule Change

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed suit against the Trump administration’s Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos over changes in regulations governing how K-12 campuses and colleges handle allegations of assault.

Yahoo News reported that the lawsuit, filed Thursday, claims that DeVos’ changes could “inflict significant harm” on victims and “dramatically undermine” the civil rights of accusers.

The changes are to a 1972 law referred to as Title IX, which was enacted to prevent discrimination on campuses that received federal financial aid.

DeVos’ changes which have caused the uprising shored up the due process rights of those being accused of assault and harassment. The changes make the educational institutions’ hearing process more similar to that of a courtroom, including live hearings and cross-examinations.

The ACLU’s suit was filed on behalf of four groups, including Know Your IX and Girls for Gender Equity, and was filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland.

The suit was filed by the ACLU’s New York-based law firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP and stated what they believe to be the problems with Title IX changes.

“This new federal effort to weaken Title IX makes it more difficult for victims… to continue their educations and needlessly comes amid a global pandemic.”

Last week, DeVos recorded a message about the issue of grievances between students being heard and ruled on under the revised law. The education secretary assured viewers that it was their utmost priority to ensure fairness and lay the foundation for a just criminal trial in cases where the accusations carry on outside the education setting.

“Justice is not a political issue. It can only come from a process everyone can trust. A process widely believed to deliver fair and reliable results … Too often these young women and men suffered unthinkable acts, mustered the courage to report them, endured a grievance process, and thought they had achieved justice only to have it overturned in courts of law.”

Critics are frustrated that there is reportedly a heavier burden on those alleging sexual harassment than on students who allege other forms of harassment,” and fear that tighter restrictions on the reporting process will lead to a fewer percentage of assaults being reported.

School issues are still currently on hold, however, thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic. As The Inquisitr previously reported, there is currently still some disagreement among President Donald Trump and his advisors about when schools will re-open after nationwide closures.