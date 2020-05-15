Russia Is Accused Of Lying About Coronavirus Deaths By As Much As 60 Percent

The Russian Federation has been accused of covering up the true number of fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus. According to current estimates, around 2,300 people have died in the country from the disease.

However, as reported by CNN, experts have noted that the number is suspiciously small — especially after noting that Russia has the second most confirmed cases of the disease in the world, at over a quarter of a million. The only country ahead is the United States, which has 1.45 million and a death toll of over 80,000.

But it is not just the discrepancy in fatality rate that has experts questioning the official numbers. Several news outlets reported that Moscow saw an explained surge of deaths of around 20 percent in April. The civil register data reported 11,846 death certificates for the month, compared to the the ten-year average of 9,866.

Russian officials have hit back at the accusations, claiming that its data was “absolutely open.”

Officials did recognize that their numbers were possibly lower than other countries because of the policy of only counting fatalities that have been properly attributed to COVID-19 complications via postmortem autopsy. However, the Moscow health department also maintained that it conducts autopsies on every single potential coronavirus victim.

The same statement also insisted that only 40 percent of cases could be considered directly caused by the coronavirus.

“In more than 60 percent of [suspected] cases, deaths were caused by obvious alternative causes, such as heart failure, stage four malignant diseases, leukemia… and other incurable deadly diseases,” the department added in a statement.

“In other cases, it’s impossible to put COVID-19 as the cause of death,” the department concluded, adding that the practice of testing autopsies made their count more accurate than other countries.

That said, experts have noted that the coronavirus is particularly deadly for those with pre-existing conditions, and believe that officials might be using those conditions as a way to avoid adding to COVID-19 tallies.

There have been other clues that Russia has been more ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic than it publicly admits.

For example, a number of doctors have recently suffered from mysterious deaths. Three have fallen from windows, with two of them having lodged complaints about the working conditions in hospitals before their untimely deaths, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.

In addition, President Vladimir Putin has made several public statements asserting that fighting the pandemic remains a priority for him and the government

“Over the past weeks, all our efforts have been aimed first and foremost at pushing back against the coronavirus epidemic,” Putin said in one televised video-conference with scientists and officials, per The Moscow Times.