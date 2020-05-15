Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Booty In A Colorful Thong Swimsuit

Bruna Rangel Lima’s stunning new Instagram pic from today has received lots of attention from her adoring fans. She showcased her bare booty in a colorful thong swimsuit and posed outside.

In the picture, the model stood with her back angled towards the camera as she placed her hands in her hair and left her elbow out to the sides. Her curvy hips and derrière were hard to miss, and her bright ensemble popped against her tanned skin.

Her one-piece was bright blue with a colorful, tropical-inspired design with purple, yellow, and blue leaves. There were also pops of hot pink and green throughout. The swimsuit had thick straps and a low scoop back, and in addition, it featured a revealing cut on the sides that were embellished with three horizontal straps. The ensemble allowed her to show off her Pisces tattoo on her left side and the writing tattoo on the side of her back peeked through.

Bruna wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulders, and her light blond highlights glowed in the light as it contrasted against her darker roots. Her makeup application seemed to include light eyeshadow, mascara, blush, and lipstick. Furthermore, she accessorized with stud earrings, a bracelet, and rings.

She stood on a white walkway that was flanked by vibrant green plants. A palm tree was visible in the background along with a row of tan umbrellas.

It looked like the image was taken on a cloudy day and the diffused light left her skin glowing.

The snap has received over 80,200 likes so far with her supporters leaving their nice messages in the comments section.

“This [sic] my new lock screen wallpaper,” gushed a devotee.

Others responded to her caption as she talked about her cellulite.

“You’re perfect thick and thin,” declared a second follower.

“Real hard work since forever ever, f*ck the haterssZzZzzZ,” wrote a third social media user.

“Video of what you eat in a day,” requested another admirer.

Bruna also showed off her silly side in another Instagram update that she posted yesterday. It was a repost of a TikTok video as she rocked a white crop top and dark sweatpants with maroon and white accents. She was seen busting out several dance moves before nodding her head so her sunglasses fell from the top of her head onto her nose. It looked like she was having a blast and she was caught mid-laugh before the clip ended.