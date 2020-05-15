‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Maggie & Sarah Come Face To Face, Eric Is Furious With Brady

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, May 15, 2020 reveal that emotions will run very high to close out another week in Salem.

According to Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see some high tension when Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) finally comes face to face with her mother, Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers).

The two women have not seen each other since it was revealed that the car crash that Maggie caused by driving drunk last year caused Sarah’s baby to die. Of course, Sarah was unaware that her daughter was dead due to Maggie’s husband, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), and his nephew Xander (Paul Telfer) switching the little girl with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) daughter, Rachel Isabella.

When Sarah found out the news she left the country with the baby, and now she that she is back in Salem, she’ll have some very intense and emotional things to say to her mother.

The two women will finally have a heart to heart, but Maggie may not like what her daughter has to say to her following the shocking revelations that their family has had to endure as of late.

Meanwhile, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will be furious with Brady when he finds out that he allowed Kristen to skip town with little Rachel. Kristen was forced to stay away from Salem and go on the run because she attempted to murder Victor by stabbing him in the chest.

Kristen’s outrageous behavior came from the hatred and anger she felt towards Victor for switching the babies and making her believe that her daughter had died shortly after birth. She went off the deep end and now she’s paying for it by being apart from the love of her life.

Eric will be upset because Kristen is not only getting away with her crime against Victor, but she’s also keeping Rachel away from her family, who loves her very much. It seems that Eric was banking on being an active part in Rachel’s life as her uncle now that he knows he’s not the little girl’s biological father.

Meanwhile, Zoey will reveal Evan’s (Brock Kelly) secret to Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). The two will share a moment as they both seemingly want what is best for Evan and Jordan’s little boy, David.

In addition, Days of Our Lives fans will also watch as Orpheus delivers horrifying news to Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), which will likely leave her unsettled.