The Kardashian-Jenner Family Share A Cute Sisterly Moment in New Calvin Klein Ad

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters showed their Instagram fans how to have a little bonding fun. Kylie Jenner posted a video to Instagram on Thursday, May 14, that showed her, Kim, Khloe, Kourney, and Kendall playing a game of “Telephone.”

In the simple children’s game, a group of people would sit in a circle and pass around a message through whispering. The first person would create the phrase and then whisper to the person sitting closest to them. Once it reached the last person, they would say the (most likely distorted) message out loud.

In the black-and-white video, Kendall seemed to be the message creator. As the Kardashian-Jenner sisters sat in a tight circle on a blanket in black Calvin Klein apparel, Kendall, who was lying on Kourtney’s lap, whispered the phrase to Kim as she cupped her hand over Kim’s ear. Kim smiled and laughed and then did the same motion to Khloe.

“I wanna know,” whispered Kylie to which Kendall responded she would in time. Khloe seemed to be thrown off by the message as she made a confused face.

“What?” she exclaimed as she continued to whisper behind a cupped ear to Kourtney. Kourtney passed on the Kendall-created phrase to Kylie who revealed the final outcome out loud.

“Sandra climbed up a prickly tree and caught a lizard,” Kylie questioned to which they all discovered was the incorrect phrase, sort of.

“Sandra climbed up a purple tree and when she found a lizard she ate it,” Kendall corrected her. All the sisters led out a laugh. Kim could be heard in the background jokingly accusing one of her sisters of changing the phrase as the video turned to a bright red color with the black-lettered phrase “Our Family. #MyCalvins” flashed onto the screen.

The video wouldn’t be the sisters first Calvin Klein ad, especially Kendall, who had been the clothing line’s model since 2015, reported People.

With the billionaire make-up designer having over 175 million followers on Instagram, it was not a surprise when the 30-second video received over 1.7 million views in just 20 minutes after its posting. The comment section was filled with over 4,000 comments gushing over how gorgeous the sisters looked (even in black and white) and how sweet the sisterly moment seemed to be.

“They’re whispering how they get famous,” joked an Instagram user.

“Queen Kylie,” commented another. Fans also speculated about Khloe’s rumored pregnancy since she’s the only one wearing a t-shirt in the video.