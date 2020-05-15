Katie Bell Flaunts Incredible Bod In Sheer Bra & Lacy Shorts

Katie Bell posted a new, two-part photo set to her Instagram page today and it’s receiving a ton of positive attention so far. There were two photos in the series, and the second image was a slightly different and zoomed in crop of the first shot. The model showed off her incredible figure and rocked a white, sheer bra and lacy shorts.

She kicked it off with a picture of herself sitting on a white plush chair. She sat up and arched her back slightly as she tilted her head back to the side. She smiled with her lips parted and appeared to be having a great time.

Her bra was only partially visible as she turned her left shoulder towards the camera, but the sheer cups were visible and it had lacy trim. Her shorts were a bright reddish-pink tone with an elastic waist and sheer lace that decorated her derrière. The tag in the post noted that the piece was from Fashion Nova.

Katie wore her hair down in a side part and her locks had soft waves that she brushed behind her shoulders. Furthermore, her makeup application added to her flirty vibes, and appeared to include long, dark lashes, purple and white eyeshadow, and a dab of gold color on her inner lids. She also seemingly wore blush and light pink lipstick. The only visible jewelry she wore were her two, sparkling stud earrings.

The next image was cropped from her shoulder down to her booty, offering her fans a better look at her shorts.

The update has been liked over 18,000 times in the first 20 minutes since it went live, and many fans took to the comments section to send their love.

“@katiebellofficial your beauty is unmatched xoxo love you and stay blessed,” declared a social media user.

“You are beautiful again as usual,” gushed a second follower.

“You’re getting more beautiful everytime you post luv you,” raved another admirer.

“@katiebellofficial u look gorgeous literally in everything have a great night,” wrote a fourth supporter.

The model often flaunts her figure in lingerie, and posted a video a couple of days ago that racked up over 152,500 views. She wore an all-red ensemble that included a bra, bottoms, and a robe that fell off her shoulders. The clip appeared to be a slowed-down video of Katie as she gave coy looks and played with her hair. She posed in front of large windows with views of the city and held a rose in her hand.