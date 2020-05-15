FDA Issues Alert About ‘Possible Accuracy Concerns’ For Coronavirus Test The Trump White House Uses

The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued an alert about the possibility that the Abbott ID Now test used by President Donald Trump and other White House staff. According to the alert, the FDA said the test might provide an unacceptable number of false-negative results, a CNN journalist tweeted.

“New: FDA has issued an alert about ‘possible accuracy concerns’ with Abbott ID Now coronavirus test used by the White House, as studies suggest it may provide an unacceptable number of false negatives,” CNN Chief National Security correspondent Jim Sciutto tweeted Thursday night.

CNBC reported that FDA data shows that the COVID-19 rapid diagnostic test from Abbott Labs may deliver inaccurate results. This news might be a cause for concern considering that President Trump’s valet and Vice President Pence’s press secretary, as well as several members of the Secret Service, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus recently.

“We are still evaluating the information about inaccurate results and are in direct communications with Abbott about this important issue,” said Tim Stenzel, director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health at the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, in a statement. “We will continue to study the data available and are working with the company to create additional mechanisms for studying the test.”

According to Stenzel, the ID test can be trusted for positive tests, but negative results need to be further confirmed via a high-sensitivity authorized molecular test.

On Thursday, The Inquisitr reported that New York University published a study that showed the Abbott test missed one-third of the results that a test from Cepheid indicated were positive after collecting samples using nasopharyngeal swabs. However, Abbott Labs denied the study’s findings. The company suggested that the discrepancy might have had something to do with the way the samples in the study were collected and indicated that there might have been user error.

As a result of the unexpected positive infection results among people who work closely with the president or the vice president, the staff at the White House staff must wear masks all the time except when they’re seated at their desks, according to the BBC. However, Trump continued to go around without anything covering his face, and he indicated that he stays far away from everyone. He seemed to downplay the situation with staffers who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Right now, senior White House officials who regularly work with Trump receive daily testing. However, it’s unclear if the Abbott test is providing false positives or not.