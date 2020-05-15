Steph Rayner Displays Her Slender Figure In A Tiny Red Bikini On Instagram

Aussie model Steph Rayner took to her Instagram page on Thursday and shared a set of hot bikini pictures to wow her legions of admirers.

In the pics, Steph could be seen rocking a tiny red bikini that perfectly accentuated her slender figure. The barely-there ensemble enabled her to show off her enviable cleavage while also drawing viewers’ attention toward her sculpted abs and sexy legs.

She appeared to have worn a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous. The application apparently included a beige foundation, brown blush, bronze eyeshadow, a brown lipstick, and lined eyes. She let her brunette tresses down and cascaded them over her back and shoulders.

In terms of accessories, Steph kept it very simple by only opting for an assortment of rings. She also attached a yellow-colored music player to her bikini bottoms.

In the caption, she tagged her photographer, Megan Batson, and wrote that she can’t wait to work with them again. To the delight of her fans, Steph posted not one, not two, but three snaps from the shoot.

In the first picture, she could be seen standing outdoors. She held her earphones in her hands, lifted her chin, and gazed at the camera. In the second snap, the model could be seen leaning against a white wall. She held her hair in her hands, tilted her head, and closed her eyes to strike a pose. In the third and final picture, Steph could be seen looking away from the camera and flashing her beautiful smile.

Within seven hours of going live, the snaps garnered more than 33,000 likes. That’s not all, but her fans also flocked to the comments section and posted close to 400 messages to praise Steph for her amazing figure and beautiful facial features.

“Hey Steph, I am your biggest fan. Please, reply to my comment,” one user commented on the picture.

“You are the most beautiful queen on Instagram. And you deserved to be worshipped,” another user chimed in.

“Damn woman! You look breathtakingly stunning in this photo. Keep posting, please,” a third follower wrote.

“Wow, you are so pretty, I am literally obsessed with your beauty!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Apart from her followers, many models also liked and commented on the update, including Hilde Osland, Madi Edwards, Gabrielle Epstein, Angeline Varona, and Natalie Roser.

Steph has been sharing several throwback snaps of herself ever since the imposition of the coronavirus lockdown. Not too long ago, she shared some pics in which she was featured rocking a gray bikini set, one that she teamed with a pair of white sneakers.