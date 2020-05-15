NBA Draft Rumors: Lavar Ball Wants Son, LaMelo, To End Up With New York Knicks

LaVar Ball — the mind behind the Big Baller Brand and father of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball — has a good idea about where he’d like his youngest son, LaMelo Ball, to end up in the 2020 NBA Draft. During an interview on the Load Management podcast, the elder Ball said that he’d like LaMelo to begin his NBA career in the league’s largest media market with the New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, the New York Post has reported that the Ball camp is actively trying to push LaMelo in that direction.

When asked on the podcast about the possibility of New York landing his son, LaVar maintained that it could be an ideal situation. He also mused about the possibility of his sons Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball potentially joining their younger brother with the Knicks.

“I think so. The bright lights, East Coast, If everything lines up right, the Knicks get the first pick and get LaMelo and LiAngelo with him and somehow get Lonzo in the long run. Shoot – The Triple B’s. The Ball Brothers on Broadway.”

While LaVar has stated his preference for seeing LaMelo get drafted by the Knicks, the prospect of any of the Ball brothers ending up in New York could be a longshot.

Based on the current standings — the NBA suspended play in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic before completing its regular season — the Knicks would have a 37.2 percent chance of landing a top-four pick and just a nine percent chance of winning the top overall selection in the NBA Draft Lottery. NBADraft.net currently has Ball ranked as the No. 2 overall draft prospect on its most recent big board update and LaVar stated his own belief that LaMelo could go No. 1 during his Load Management interview.

Meanwhile, Lonzo’s current contract with the Pelicans runs through 2021, after which he’ll be a restricted free agent, and LiAngelo has yet to make an impact at the professional level. After playing a year abroad, he was acquired by the G-League’s Oklahoma City Blue just before play was suspended.

For his part, LaMelo exhibited potential while playing for the Australian NBL’s Illawarra Hawks. In 13 games across all competitions, Ball averaged 17 points and just under eight rebounds and seven assists per contest. The 18-year-old Ball opted to go pro and join the Hawks in lieu of playing college basketball for a school in the U.S.

Ball has drawn interest from clubs across the Association, including the Washington Wizards. As reported by The Inquisitr, the team reportedly did its “due diligence” on Ball, sending multiple scouts to Australia to watch him play.