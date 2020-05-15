Dolly Castro Flaunts Cleavage In Cut-Out Sports Bra

Dolly Castro took to her Instagram page today to share a new, sizzling photo of herself in workout gear. The revealing sports bra had a cutout in the center that called attention to her cleavage, and the rest of her toned figure was also hard to miss. In particular, her ripped abs and muscular arms were on show.

In the picture, the model stood facing the camera with two weights in her hands. She raised her right hand in the air as she closed her eyes and smiled with her lips closed.

Her sports bra was light pink and had a half-circle cutout in the center. It also had a low scoop neckline so her chest was on display. She also wore a pair of tiny black shorts that was branded with the 1st Phorm logo.

Dolly wore her hair down and her luxurious locks were brushed behind her back and in front of her left shoulder. She seemingly kept her accessories to a minimum as she wore no visible jewelry save for a white smart watch on her left wrist. Moreover, her makeup application added pizazz to her look. She appeared to sport shimmery silver and purple eyeshadow, blush, and light pink lipstick with dark lip liner.

She stood in front of a white wall and beside her was a table with two more weights and a 1st Phorm supplement bottle.

There was natural light in the room that lit up the model, and her skin was glowing.

The photo was posted four hours ago and it’s received over 18,400 likes so far. Many of Dolly’s followers also took to the comments section with their compliments.

“DOLLY CASTRO…LOVE ME SOME YOU,” raved an admirer.

“Ok, let me pick my jaws off the ground You look amazing girl.Ba [sic],” gushed a second fan.

Others responded positively to her inspirational caption.

“Let’s take action,” agreed a third social media user, punctuating their message with a string of fire emoji.

“Quick and decisive action is essential gorgeous love,” wrote another supporter.

In addition, the fitness model posted another update yesterday, that time opting for a couple of selfies in a bedroom. She posted a photo and a video, and in the image, she stood facing an elaborate gold-framed floor-length mirror. She smiled widely and glanced at her phone screen as she rocked a tan crop sweater and brown thong bottoms. Her curvy bare derrière was visible and her toned abs also peeked through. She accessorized with gold bracelets.