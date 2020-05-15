Mitch McConnell Walks Back Claim That Barack Obama Left No Gameplan For Pandemic: ‘I Clearly Made A Mistake’

Mitch McConnell is taking back a claim that the Barack Obama’s administration left no gameplan for how to deal with a pandemic, days after members of the Obama administration pointed out that they left a 69-page detailed plan that some claim Donald Trump’s White House ignored.

The Senate majority leader had said earlier in the week during a Donald Trump campaign event with Lara Trump that Obama was not prepared for the possibility of an outbreak like the current coronavirus. After chiding Obama for his private criticism of Trump on the handling of the coronavirus, McConnell went on to say that they did not leave the Trump administration with anything to prepare for it.

“They claim pandemics only happen once every hundred years but what if that’s no longer true? We want to be early, ready for the next one, because clearly the Obama administration did not leave to this administration any kind of game plan for something like this,” McConnell said, via CNN.

That claim was immediately disputed, with the former head of the Obama administration’s Ebola response team, Ronald Klain, tweeting that they left a 69-page “Pandemic Playbook” that was ignored by the Trump administration. As CNN reported, the playbook included step-by-step advice on how to ask questions about the outbreak to learn more and what decision-making process to follow.

“The color-coded, checklist-style document addresses issues like testing, funding, personal protective equipment, emergency declarations, border control measures, diplomacy, the use of the military, public communication, even mortuary services,” the report noted.

On Thursday, McConnell walked back the statement that the Obama administration had left nothing behind for Trump to follow in a pandemic. Appearing on Fox News, he said that there was indeed a plan.

“I was wrong,” McConnell said, via The Hill. “They did leave behind a plan. I clearly made a mistake in that regard.”

“As to whether or not the plan was followed and who is the critic and all the rest, I don’t have any observation about that because I don’t know enough about the details of that… to comment on it in any detail,” he added.

Donald Trump has been criticized for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, with critics saying he wasted critical time in the early weeks by not taking it more seriously and putting measures in place to prepare for the medical needs. Trump offered predictions in the early week that the outbreak would go away soon, with what was then 15 cases soon going down to zero. Since then more than 1.4 million Americans have tested positive for the virus, with more than 85,000 dying.