Abigail Ratchford Wows In A Thong Bodysuit In Sizzling Throwback Photo

Abigail Ratchford left her 9.1 million Instagram followers thirsty for more with her latest upload. She shared a throwback snap of herself wearing an animal-print bodysuit that showed off a lot of skin. She posted the sizzling image on Thursday, May 14.

Abigail looked at the camera with intense, bedroom eyes. She bent over, arching her back. She put one tanned leg in front of the other. She rested her chin on the palm of one hand. A large mirror hung behind her, her derriere practically touching it.

The model wore a cheetah-print one-piece that clung to her every curve. The long-sleeved bodysuit appeared sheer with brown-and-black spots dotted all over it. It featured a thong bottom, which showcased Abigail’s nearly nude derriere.

The garment flaunted her every curve, including her hourglass figure and fit physique. The top stretched over her buxom bust.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the middle. It slid down her back in straight strands, curving over her body before ending at her booty.

Abigail’s long nails were lacquered with a light pink polish. She wore a ring on one finger.

Abigail’s brows seemed to be shaped and groomed; they arched high over her olive green eyes. Her feathery lashes curled upwards and fanned outwards, hitting her brow bone. Her lids and waterline appeared to be rimmed with kohl liner. Her lower lashes looked to be coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks appeared brushed with a warm, pink blush. They also appeared contoured and bronzed, which made her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout looked outlined with a dark rosy lipliner, and filled in with an icy pink gloss.

In the caption of the post, Abigail shared that the throwback picture was from a year ago today.

Her followers flocked to the comments section of the photo, eager to share with the model their compliments and praise.

“Looking fabulous,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely fantastic, like always,” shared another social media user, punctuating their comment with flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Stunning,” complimented a third person.

“Looking lovely,” said a fourth follower, including several “100” emoji.

At the time of this writing, the photo racked up close to 15,000 likes and received more than 260 comments in just over 30 minutes.

As Abigail Ratchford fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently posts scantily-clad shots of herself on Instagram. One of her most recent posts featured Abigail wearing a teeny-tiny NSFW bikini that left little to the imagination.