Megan Thee Stallion Is A Whole ‘Mood’ In Sexy New Remix Bikini Video

Megan Thee Stallion entertained her Instagram users with a new video that showed off her voluptuous curves in a yellow bikini as she enjoyed some time in the great outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the clip, Megan wore a tiny yellow g-string bikini that barely contained her curves and gave viewers a good look at her generous cleavage and full backside. The rapper also wore her red hair down around her shoulders, with curls that fell down her back. The clip began with the camera appeared to shoot up from near the ground as Megan stood near it with the blue sky and green palm trees in the background. She faced away from the shot and did some twerking while her “Savage” remix with Beyonce played. Then, Megan paused to take a drink of what looked like it might have been an adult beverage. Upon turning around, viewers could see that she accessorized with a pair of big dark sunglasses, and she swayed her hips to the rhythm, then held up her middle finger and flipped off the camera for several beats, and then the song ended.

In the caption, the singer indicated that her dance was a mood, and she hashtagged the remix while including a money smiley. The rapper’s fans seemed to enjoy the short video, and it wracked up over 2.7 million views in just a few hours. Plus, more than 1 million Instagrammers shared the love with Megan by hitting the “like” button, and over 20,000 took a moment to compose a comment. Many of those replies referenced Megan’s curvy backside, and the flame emoji appeared frequently.

“‘It must be jelly ’cause jam don’t shake like that,'” quoted one devotee who also included a cat heart eye emoji and a red heart.

“This video totally turned me gay! I’m in love with her mind, body, and soul,” replied a female fan who tagged some friends and left a few flame emoji.

“Mood all summer 2020 while sheltering in place after every workday haha,” declared a third Instagrammer who also tagged somebody else and referenced the COVID-19 stay at home orders many people face to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“This why I gotta get myself together right here,” a fourth follower wrote, finding inspiration from the rapper’s form.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Megan shared some stills of herself in the same or similar yellow bikini, posing inside for a mirror selfie and outside on a balcony.